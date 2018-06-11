NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Trade Pau Gasol, Dejounte Murray & Patty Mills For Kyle Lowry, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Should the San Antonio Spurs consider trading for Kyle Lowry this offseason?

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the NBA superstars who could be traded in the upcoming offseason. With their inability to fully dominate the Eastern Conference, the Raptors reportedly have no plan in making anyone on their roster untouchable and may consider moving the All-Star point guard if the right deal comes along.

According to Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams who could express interest in trading for Kyle Lowry is the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs obviously need an upgrade at the point guard position. As of now, they only have Dejounte Murray who still needs lots of experience to lead the Spurs back to title contention and an aging point guard, Tony Parker, who is no longer in his prime and on the verge of retirement.

Kyle Lowry will undeniably be a great addition to the Spurs. He’s a defensive-minded point guard that could be one of San Antonio’s top option on the offensive end of the floor. In 78 games last season, Lowry averaged 16.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds on 42.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. With the way he played inside a court, Lowry won’t have a hard time making himself fit in Coach Gregg Popovich’s system.

Potential trade packages and best landing spots for DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry ???? https://t.co/CK41wfsGSa pic.twitter.com/jmnTDsEAoH — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 6, 2018

In a proposed trade deal, the Spurs will be sending Pau Gasol, Patty Mills, and Dejounte Murray to the Raptors for Kyle Lowry. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. However, to convince the Raptors to push through with the deal, the Spurs may need to include future draft picks.

“Between Murray and Mills, the Raptors get back plenty of production at point guard—one promising youngster and one dependable veteran. Gasol’s contract is included to make salaries match. He’s owed around $16 million in each of the next two seasons, but the second of those years is only $6.7 million guaranteed, providing considerable salary relief compared to paying Lowry through his deal.”

Trading for Kyle Lowry makes a lot of sense for the Spurs, especially if they convince Kawhi Leonard to sign a massive contract extension. The combination of Lowry, Leonard, and LaMarcus Aldridge will not only make them a more competitive team next season, but it will also help them become an attractive free agency destination for superstars this summer. One of their potential targets is LeBron James as according to Marc Stein of New York Times, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich is planning to “force his way” into a meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers star in July.