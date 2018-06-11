Christie Brinkley & Daughter Flaunt Bathing Suit Bodies On French Getaway

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Cook, is becoming a model in her own right.

Christie Brinkley and her daughter are proving, with their recent bikini body pictures, that beauty holds true at any age.

The Daily Mail has some photos of Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor Cook, soaking up the sun while on vacation in the south of France.

As Christie donned a white one-piece suit that showed she’s still got it in her 60s, Sailor Cook showed off her youthful curves that she clearly got from her mama in a tangerine-colored two-piece.

The pair were staying at the ultra-exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on a trip to Cap D’Antibes and St. Tropez.

The outlet reports that Christie Brinkley was wearing an Eres swimsuit, which is a swimsuit division of the treasured French lingerie brand.

The swimsuit retails for almost $300 at Eres, but Forever 21 makes a more affordable alternative for under $20.

Later on, Christie shared some social media videos of her daughter on a yacht, where she switched out her tangerine-colored two-piece for a deep brown one piece that showed off her tight derriere.

While Christie Brinkley is already a legendary model, her daughter Sailor is already following in her footsteps.

Sailor has already landed herself several modeling gigs, including doing a fully nude shoot for Sports Illustrated earlier this year.

Sailor is also the type of girl to inspire her mother to live for the moment and not act as old as she feels. For example, when Sailor jumped off the yacht upon which they were vacationing — into the crystal clear waters of the Riviera — Christie Brinkley followed right behind her.

Self proclaimed sea monkey A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

The ladies also took to their respective Instagrams to show off their model-type poses. Christie, for example, posed against a terra cotta wall in a red-and-white candy-striped dress, while Sailor paired a black pair of cigarette pants with a white cropped top.

On her social media pages, Christie shared that the first time she was ever at the hotel, she was shooting a campaign for Chanel with the legendary photographer, Helmut Newton. She said that this began a “life-long affair” with France, and recounted the time when she dived off the cliffs into the waters while Helmut Newton watched her while eating lunch.

It’s unclear if her daughter was also shooting a campaign, or if she just wanted to take a vacation for the sake of taking a vacation.

Either way, both Christie Brinkley and Sailor Cook are out here living their best lives for themselves, and we couldn’t be happier for them.