Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid: ‘Hollywood Life’ Claims She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Gigi’s Brother

Kendall Jenner is reportedly playing with fire when it comes to Anwar Hadid.

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid shocked fans earlier this month when they were caught kissing at a night club in the wee hours of the morning and now, a source claims the 22-year-old model may be “playing with fire” when it comes to her potential new romance.

“Kendall is a free spirit and has no intention of settling down with just one man and getting married for a very long time yet,” a source told Hollywood Life on June 9.

While Hadid may have serious feelings for Jenner, she’s been known to keep things casual with the men she’s been linked to in recent years and according to rumors as of late, she seems to be playing the field at the moment. As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians may recall, Jenner began spending time with Blake Griffith last summer and continued to hang out with him until a short time ago. Then, after seemingly going public with Ben Simmons, Hadid was thrown into her complicated love life.

According to Hollywood Life, Jenner is always clear with her intentions when she begins seeing someone new and tells her love interests that she does not want to be involved in a committed monogamous relationship with anyone.

Although Jenner isn’t interested in settling down, she’s reportedly “super into” Simmons and thinks he’s “really hot.” That said, she’s also interested in Hadid, who she’s been close to in recent years due to her longterm friendships with his older sisters, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Prior to his kiss with Jenner earlier this month in New York City, Hadid was involved in a committed relationship with actress Nicola Peltz, and had been for over a year. In fact, the kiss with Jenner is rumored to have been what broke the couple up and after the image was shared online, Peltz removed all images of Hadid from her Instagram page and unfollowed his entire family.

A post shared by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on May 11, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

Continuing on about Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid’s potential relationship, the Hollywood Life insider said that the dynamic between the two models was complicated because he’s just 18-years-old and has always had a thing for Jenner.

“There’s a danger of him really falling in love and getting his heart broken—if that happens it could cause some serious problems between her, Bella and Gigi,” the source explained. “Kendall is playing with fire by dating Anwar.”

Although Jenner’s relationship with Hadid could cause her tons of trouble with his older siblings, the insider said that she was unconcerned about any potential drama with Bella and Gigi and wants nothing more than to enjoy her life in any way she can.

Kendall Jenner and her family return to the E! Network this Sunday night, June 17, for the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15 at 9 p.m.