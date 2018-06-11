Sonja Morgan And Luann de Lesseps Rock Swimsuits, Enjoy Boat Ride In Sag Harbor

Leave it to the Real Housewives of New York to make vacationing look so good.

Yesterday, RHONY star Sonja Morgan shared a photo of herself enjoying a vacation with pal Luann de Lesseps. In the selfie, Sonja looks into the camera as her hair flows back in the wind. She is wearing minimal makeup along with black swimsuit and a floral, beachy coverup. In the background of the image, Luann can be seen in a fedora, oversized sunglasses, and and navy blue bikini top.

The pair look like they are having a good time on a boat in Sag Harbor. It comes as no surprise that Morgan’s snapshot has already received a ton of attention with over 15,000 likes and 230 plus comments in less than a day of being posted. Many fans commented on the pair vacationing together and mentioned what a sweet friendship that they appear to have while countless others were quick to comment on how beautiful the ladies look.

“Great picture just love how much fun you 2 have!!”

“Beautiful! You never age,” another wrote.

“These are two of three “let it roll of the back girls”. Carole, Ramona, Dorinda and Tinsley are bitter and seem to forget that have said and done things that are hurtful,” one more fan wrote.

This is not the first time that one of the RHONY ladies shared a photo on a boat in Sag Harbor. As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, 53-year-old Luann shared a photo of her amazing and enviable bikini body. In the snapshot, the Real Housewives of New York star is all smiles as she poses for a photo on a boat. Her short, brunette hair is flowing in the wind as she pairs her suit with a long, gold necklace.

But what had fans really talking was Luann’s incredible and fit bikini body. Many fans were quick to comment and the sexy photo has already gained over 16,000 likes as well as an impressive 900 plus comments.

“What’s your workout routine!? You look amazing!”

“Bravo lady! You look smoking hot & happy,” another fan gushed.

Judging from her Instagram account, it appears that Luann has been spending a lot of time in Sag Harbor already this summer. As many fans of the show know, the ladies of New York often vacation in the famed Hamptons and it turns out that Sag Harbor is just about a 14 minute drive from the other vacation destination. Both Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer have places in the Hamptons.

You can catch the Real Housewives of New York on Wednesday evenings on Bravo.