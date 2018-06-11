‘It: Chapter Two’ Losers’ Club Complete As Old Spice Pitchman, Isaiah Mustafa, Joins Cast As Adult Mike

It will spice things up for the second half of the movie adaption of Stephen King’s novel. The full cast of the adult version of the Loser’s Club has finally been announced for It: Chapter Two, and the grown-up Mike Hanlon is a familiar face—and body—to TV watchers.

The first It film covered the kids’ half of Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel, which featured the teen Losers’ Club as they were terrorized by Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgard). As the Inquisitr reported last month, previously announced cast members for It: Chapter Two include James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh.

But now, the adult version of Mike Hanlon has been announced by his younger counterpart. Chosen Jacobs, who played young Mike in It: Chapter One, posted a photo to Instagram to reveal that 44-year-old actor Isaiah Mustafa has been cast as his older alter ego.

“You’re one of us now,” Chosen captioned the pic, tagging Mustafa.

Isaiah Mustafa is no stranger to TV fans. Mustafa plays Luke Garroway in the Freeform series Shadowhunters, but he has also appeared on television shows like Castle, Ugly Betty, and NCIS: Los Angeles as well as a slew of big screen movies.

But there’s no denying that Isaiah Mustafa’s biggest claim to fame is his stint as the buff, horse-riding stud in the famous 2010 Old Spice Super Bowl commercial. In the memorable ad, a shirtless Isaiah Mustafa calls out guys who use girly body wash, then challenges the ladies to look at their man, then look at him.

“Sadly, he’s not me, but he could smell like me,” Mustafa says as he holds up a bottle of Old Spice Body Wash. The Old Spice pitchman then magically produces a handful of diamonds before appearing on a horse, all without breaking eye contact with the camera. You can see the future It: Chapter Two star in the classic commercial below.

As for his new role in It: Chapter Two, Mustafa will deal with material that wasn’t in Stephen King’s original novel, which sounds like a refreshing change for movie fans. Last fall, It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti talked to Entertainment Weekly about the adult version of the Mike Hanlon character and it sounds like Isaiah will need more than body wash.

“My idea of Mike in the second movie is quite darker from the book,” the It: Chapter Two director told ET. “I want to make his character the one pivotal character who brings them all together, but staying in Derry took a toll with him. I want him to be a junkie actually. A librarian junkie. When the second movie starts, he’s a wreck.”

It: Chapter Two is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6, 2019.