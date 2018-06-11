Asia Argento Posted, Deleted Cryptic Photo Before Anthony Bourdain’s Tragic Death, Reports Page Six

Girlfriend of late chef removed photo from her social media right before his death.

In the days and even hours leading up to Anthony Bourdain’s death, his girlfriend, Asia Argento, was quite active on her social media pages.

The 42-year-old actress was posting photos and videos to her Instagram story all throughout the day on Thursday, some of which included a Rome geotag, which would indicate that she was not in France with Bourdain at the time of his death.

In a story initially reported by his home network, CNN, the host of Parts Unknown was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning by his close friend and notable French chef, Eric Ripert. The two were in France filming for the latest season of Bourdain’s hit series.

CNN issued a statement along with the report after breaking the news to the world, stating “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain, his love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

However, Bourdain’s girlfriend’s most recent Instagram story post, added just about three hours before news of the famed host’s death was first shared with the world, was a photo of herself wearing a ripped t-shirt that had written in large font across it: “F— EVERYONE.”

Argento captioned the cryptic photo with an even more mysterious, “You know who you are.”

Since news of Bourdain’s death broke, the post to the actress’ Instagram story has been deleted.

Argento has since issued her own personal statement on the death of Bourdain, in a typed out message she shared to her Instagram.

The odd post has led many to question the meaning behind it, as well as who it was directed towards, with plenty of fans taking to social media to speculate on what could be the reason for it.

The pair first met each other during a collaboration for the Rome episode of Parts Unknown in 2016. From then on Argento took a prominent role in helping Bourdain’s creative direction for the show.

The actress even directed an upcoming episode set in Hong Kong, and Bourdain would often consult her for her rich knowledge of music and film when putting together the series.

Argento posted a photo with Bourdain to her page on May 27, and he was interacting with her on social media only four days prior to his death on June 8.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or self-harm of any sort, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).