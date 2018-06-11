Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Aren’t Really Dating Anymore, Claims ‘Radar Online’

Have Kourtney Kardahsian and Younes Bendjima called it quits?

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima haven’t been seen together in weeks and rumors are swirling in regard to their potential split.

According to a Radar Online report on June 11, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of three was last seen in public with Bendima, 25, on May 8, and on social media, the couple hasn’t been seen since March 30, when Kardashian shared the last, and potential final, image of her alleged “boy toy.”

“They just aren’t really seeing each other,” an insider explained. “She is doing her thing and he is doing his. Kourtney doesn’t have time for distractions right now.”

“Younes was a beautiful distraction for a while, but right now she is just focused on herself, her career and her kids,” the insider added.

Kardashian and Bendjima met one another in Paris in late 2016 but didn’t confirm that their relationship was official until the following summer. As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians may recall, Kardashian and Bendjima went public with their romance last year around the same time that Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, began dating socialite and model Sofia Richie, who just so happens to be a close friend of Bendjima.

While Kardashian and Bendjima haven’t been seen together for some time, they seemed to be quite serious about their relationship weeks ago and Benjima had even been seen with her three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Although there may be reason to think that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendima’s relationship has come to an end, her ex-boyfriend’s romance with Sofia Richie is still intact. That said, the couple was rumored to have gone through a rocky patch in recent weeks.

As fans might have heard, Scott Disick and his teenage love interest were said to have split a short time ago but have confirmed they are still going strong in the weeks since. While it was unclear what led to their alleged breakup, Disick and Richie turned up in Malibu last week as they enjoyed a beachside meal at celebrity hotspot Nobu restaurant.

Kardashian and Disick dated one another for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2015. Since then, Kardashian has been linked to a number of younger men, including pop singer Justin Bieber.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, tune into the upcoming 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres this Sunday night, July 17 at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.