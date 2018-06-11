The doc follows Cassidy's secret battle with alcoholism in his final months.

Fans might be looking forward to the new David Cassidy documentary on A&E that focuses on his secret, continued battle with alcoholism during the last year of his life. Cassidy’s third ex-wife Sue Shifrin has taken to Twitter to rage about the network and the upcoming “unsanctioned” project about the Partridge Family singer.

PageSix says that Shifrin believes that the project exploits Cassidy and mocks someone who is dead and can’t defend themselves.

“I have been inundated with comments re upcoming A&E special about @DavidCassidyFan. I rarely comment on such matters, however, I cannot tell you how sad & disappointed we are that A&E chose to air this special that noone [sic] in the Cassidy Family sanctioned or wanted.”

Shifrin adds that the people behind the A&E documentary are simply seeking their own fame.

“This program is exploitive [sic] & sensational. Everyone who participated were interested in only one thing… in their 15 seconds of fame. Shame on A&E and all involved.”

But Danny Bonaduce, who knew David Cassidy for decades and participated in the A&E Cassidy documentary, said that it was Cassidy himself who asked him to work with those creating the show for the network.

Grappling his failing health, one-time teen idol David Cassidy invited a documentary crew to tape his last musical endeavor, a tribute to his late entertainer father. The result was #DavidCassidyBio, premiering at 9PM tonight on @aetv. https://t.co/uAjqyesCWF — Biography.com (@biography) June 11, 2018

Danny Bonaduce adds that he’s sorry if Shifrin is upset in his Twitter response.

“Dear Sue, Sorry to hear my 15 min are just about up. I kind of knew. There was a Cassidy involved, his name was David. He asked me to participate & I was happy to do it for him. I don’t see any shame in speaking fondly about David. My best to you & Beau.”

After Bonaduce responded, Sue Shifrin not only deleted her tweets but got rid of her Twitter account entirely. Shifrin is upset for herself and her son Beau Cassidy. For his part in the documentary, David Cassidy said that he was untruthful about having dementia, and he was not sober.

“The fact is that I lied about my drinking. I did [this] to myself to cover up the sadness and the emptiness.”

The documentary will air on June 11.

In a new documentary, David Cassidy admits that he was abusing alcohol until the last months of his life, and never had dementia, as was previously reported last year before he died. https://t.co/nrHJiJrfvz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 6, 2018

David Cassidy’s other child through an earlier relationship is actor Katie Cassidy who explains that her father’s alcoholism and other demons put hurdles into their relationship and bonding as father and daughter, but in the end, his illness is what brought the family together.