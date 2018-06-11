‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: JaSam Connect, Nelle’s Under Watch, Harrison Supports, & Kiki’s Shocked

'General Hospital' spoilers for the week of June 11 indicate that viewers will have plenty to absorb as storylines progress for those in Port Charles.

There are a lot of hot storylines playing out this summer on General Hospital, and spoilers for the week of June 11 tease that big developments are on the way. Jason and Sam are nudging closer to the reunion that “JaSam” fans have been itching to see while Michael is anxious to prove that Nelle has been up to no good. Harrison is continuing to connect with others in town as Finn keeps his distance, and there’s action with Peter on the way as well.

Nelle thinks that Michael is on her side, but he almost tipped her off to the truth. It seems that he covered when she caught him on her laptop, and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that he’ll be keeping a close eye on her. Previews show her ranting about his mother, but there are some signs that this rant may not be exactly what it appears to be.

Jason was facing intense pressure from Margaux the last that viewers saw, and General Hospital spoilers hint that he’ll do what he needs to do to support Carly in her trial, even if that means testifying to something he doesn’t believe. TV Source Magazine shares that Carly will get the verdict she needed in the trial, but Margaux will successfully argue that she’s potentially dangerous, and Carly will be sent to Ferncliff rather than Shadybrook.

SNEAK PEEK: What can Jason say to sway the judge in Carly's favor? https://t.co/Pm7PEJs6H8 #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 10, 2018

Naturally, Jason, Sonny, Michael, and Spinelli will continue to work to prove Carly’s innocence when it comes to Nelle’s shenanigans. In the midst of this, however, General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason and Sam will spend time together and get closer to reconnecting. JaSam fans are anxious for a full-fledged reunion, but it sounds as if they might need to be content with just a coffee date for now.

Harrison will be showing some compassion for someone and previews hint that this might involve Maxie. In addition, Nelle, Nina, and Kiki are all going to be rattled by various experiences this week. Obrecht continues to hold Peter captive, but General Hospital spoilers note that Nina may intervene and prevent things from crossing another line. Valentin will be fighting to repair relationships he’s damaged, and there are signs that both Kim and Anna will be having some romantic moments soon.

When will JaSam finally reunite romantically? What will it take for Nelle to be exposed at last? What comes next for Harrison as he makes new connections to those in Port Charles? General Hospital spoilers detail that there’s plenty of juicy stuff on the way and fans won’t want to miss any of the fun.