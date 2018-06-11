Lara Trump Shares Adorable Photo Of Son Luke The ‘Water Baby’ Days After Bikini Snapshot

Just like the rest of us, Lara Trump is enjoying the recent warm up and summer weather.

As the Inquisitr reported, the mother of one recently wowed fans by posting a photo of her son, Luke, on his first boat ride. While fans really enjoyed getting to see Eric Trump’s son, they were also shocked as to how amazing Lara looked in the bikini-clad photo. The photo received thousands of likes as well as hundreds of comments since it was posted a little over a week ago.

“Wow! Lady, you look amazing!!!”

“You look amazing – all your working out pays off,” another fan wrote.

And once again, the 35-year-old is getting into the summer spirit, this time with a solo photo of her adorable son Luke. In the snapshot, Luke can be seen in a large blue float in a pool. The tot has a big smile on his face as he sits in the float, showing off his beautiful head of blonde hair. While she tagged her other photo in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, it is unclear where baby Luke is in the most recent image.

Like her previous photo, this one has gained Lara a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes as well as 150-plus comments in just 17 hours of being posted. There were a few fans who made political references as Lara is the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, but the overwhelming majority simply commented on the cute picture to let Lara know how adorable her son Luke is.

#waterbaby ???????????? A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

“My Goodness I could just eat him up. What a Gorgeous Baby. That Face, His Smile Always Puts a Smile On My Face #growingtoofast”

“Looks so much like Grampa POTUS. Adorable,” another wrote.

Lara and her now-husband, Eric Trump, dated for over a decade before the pair eventually tied the knot in 2014. And unlike Eric’s sister Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Eric and Lara have decided to live outside of Washington, D.C., and away from the spotlight.

The Inquisitr shares that the couple makes their home in Westchester, New York, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Baby Luke was born this past September, but the couple says that they have plans to expand their family in the future, hoping for at least two children. Lara has said that Eric is already a great father.

“Eric is a great dad. and I always knew he would be because — I know it may sound crazy — but I saw how he was with our dogs and how much he cared about them.”

You can follow Lara on Instagram here.