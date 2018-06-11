‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Is Happy To Reunite With The Reality Star

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are still together amid 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7.

Lala Kent may be busy filming the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules in Los Angeles but that doesn’t mean she’s put her two-year romance with boyfriend Randall Emmett on hold. In fact, the couple seems to be going strong as production gets underway.

Over the weekend, as Kent was seen spending time with her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, while celebrating the Los Angeles Pride Festival at PUMP restaurant in West Hollywood, Emmett was busy tending to his career as a movie producer and spending time with actor Sylvester Stallone before taking to Instagram and sharing a beautiful photo of his girlfriend.

“Coming home to [Los Angeles] and #Hoopies,” he wrote in the caption of the June 10 image.

The photo shared by Emmett was also shared by Kent on her own Instagram page one day prior and posted in an effort to generate business and sales for her beauty line, Give Them Lala Beauty, which she launched last year ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

While Kent and Emmett used to keep their relationship off social media, they have been posting more and more images of one another in recent weeks as their romance heats up. They’ve also been seen on the red carpet together and recently promoted Emmett’s new film, Gotti, at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett struck up a romance with one another in early 2016 after he became separated from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two children, daughters London and Rylee. However, because of his marriage, Emmett chose to keep his relationship with Kent on the down-low for nearly two years. Then, after his divorce was finalized in December of last year, the couple went public with their romance during a trip to Miami for New Year’s Eve.

During the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent came under fire for dating a married man but claimed she was not doing so. Then, during the Season 6 reunion, after mentioning her relationship a number of times throughout the season, Kent admitted that Emmett was, in fact, married when they began their relationship. That said, Kent also noted that Emmett was separated when their romance began.

Lala Kent and her co-stars have been filming the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules for the past couple of weeks, and the new season is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime at the end of last year. A premiere date won’t be set until this fall.