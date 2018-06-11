U.S. F-15 Fighter Jet Crashes Off Japanese Coast

The pilot was rescued safely and is in serious condition

A U.S. F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed on Monday morning into the ocean off the coast of Japan’s southern island of Okinawa during a training mission, reported Reuters.

The pilot, who was the only person on the aircraft during the mission, is currently in serious condition according to a statement that was released by the United States Air Force.

Here is all the latest information we have. Thank you again to the Naha Rescue Squadron. Our prayers continue to stay with the pilot and his family. @USAirForce @PacificCommand @USForcesJapan @PACAF @KadenaAirBase_J pic.twitter.com/Dsv0Yy0UAI — Kadena Air Base (@KadenaAirBase) June 11, 2018

The fighter jet was from the 44’th Fighter Squadron, 18’th Wing of the Kadena Air Base where the pilot was undergoing a routine training mission. The pilot had successfully ejected himself from the plane and was rescued safely by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Search and Rescue teams, where he was then transferred to the U.S. Naval Hospital on Camp Foster.

“I would like to personally thank the Naha Rescue Squadron for their quick response this morning, which led to the safe recovery of our Airman. I sincerely appreciate the strong support of our Japanese partners in this difficult situation,” said Col. Richard Tanner, 18’th Wing vice commander in the statement.

The crash occurred at 6:36am on Monday morning the air base confirmed on Twitter.

Around 0636 this morning, a Kadena F-15C Eagle crashed in the

water south of Okinawa. The pilot successfully ejected and was safely recovered

by Search and Rescue teams. @USAirForce @PacificCommand @USForcesJapan @PACAF @KadenaAirBase_J — Kadena Air Base (@KadenaAirBase) June 10, 2018

Although the cause of the incident remains unknown, a board of officers is investigating the crash. F-15 training has been halted until the 18’th Wing’s safety, operations and procedures are reviewed.

The island of Okinawa houses the majority of the U.S. forces in Japan and is currently home to the U.S. Marines’ Futenma air base in the urban area of central Okinawa, in addition to the Kadena Air Base. Many locals that live in the community are fighting to have the bases removed off the island due to rising security concerns and pollution.

As Reuters additionally reported, the Japanese government is actively relocating the Futenma air base from its current location to the Henoko district of Nago city in the northern, and less populated, area of the island.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.