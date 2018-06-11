Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Pic Feeding Girlfriend Lauren Hashian While She Nurses Daughter Tiana

The Rock proudly fed his girlfriend as she breastfed their daughter.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared a sweet family photo over the weeknd, showing him taking care of his girlfriend Lauren Hashian as she breastfed their almost 2-month-old daughter. People reports that the pro-wrestler turned actor posted the adorable picture to Instagram on June 10, stating in the caption that it was his “pleasure” to spoon-feed his wife as she breastfed their baby, Tiana.

In the caption of the photo, which showed The Rock putting the spoon in Lauren’s mouth while both of her hands were busy with Tiana, he sweetly referred to his youngest daughter as Tia. Dwayne wrote, “I’ll handle this business” alongside a strong arm emoji and a winking face.

“Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner,” Johnson continued in the photo’s caption, calling it “my pleasure.”

The former WWE star then added that he has “so much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things” while adding that the family had just landed and he was helping to get “all my girl’s settled in.”

Dwayne then added a number of humerous hashtags to the photo. He wrote, #EveryoneGetsFed and #DaddysGottaGoToWork before joking, #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees.

The incredibly sweet Johnson family photo already has more than 4.2 million likes on the social media site since The Rock shared it on his official Instagram page around 14 hours ago.

Little Tiana is Dwanye and Lauren’s second child, as they’re already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine Lia. Johnson also has another daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson who is 16-years-old, from a previous relationship with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The Rock gushed over Lauren following Tiana’s birth in April, admitting in another gushing Instagram post that he had a new-found respect and admiration for his girlfriend after she gave birth to their second baby together.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

As reported by People earlier this year, Johnson shared an adorable photo of himself having some skin to skin with his youngest daughter shortly after her birth. He wrote in the caption of the image that “it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Lauren] and all mamas and women out there.”

Lauren and Dwayne first started dating in 2007. They then welcomed their first daughter, Jasmine, into the world shortly before Christmas in 2015 before announcing in 2017 that they were expecting their second child.

In 2012, The Rock spoke out about falling in love again after splitting with his first wife in a candid interview about love with People.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” Dwayne said at the time when asked about his relationship with Hashian. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a b***h.”