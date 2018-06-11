MMA News: Holly Holm Could Return To Bantamweight To Fight UFC Champ Amanda Nunes

Is Holly Holm the next challenger of UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes?

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has successfully returned to the winning column after defeating Megan Anderson via unanimous decision at UFC 225 on Saturday at the United Center. In a post-fight interview, Holm opens up the possibility that she could go down to the bantamweight division to fight UFC champ Amanda Nunes.

“Anything you lose, you want back, right?” Holm said, via MMAjunkie. “That’s something that’s dear to you. I think that’s probably closest to my heart, but I want it all. I don’t think that you’d even get in this game if you don’t want it all. I want it all. I want victories. I want belts. I want all of it. And it’s just one step at a time, one fight at a time, and really the only thing on my plate right now was tonight. I’m going to enjoy that.”

Holly Holm looked determined to reclaim the belt she got from defeating former UFC queen Ronda Rousey. Since giving Rousey her first loss, Holm went on a three-fight losing streak which forced her to move up to the featherweight division. Her first match at the 145-pound didn’t also go well after losing to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 via controversial unanimous decision.

Twitter reacts to Holm’s dominant UFC 225 win over Anderson: See the top Twitter reactions to Holly Holm's victory over Megan Anderson at UFC 225. https://t.co/U8TVK8vH4M — Kona Nature Tours (@KonaNatureTours) June 10, 2018

Though she’s currently fighting in the featherweight division, Holly Holm admitted that the bantamweight division is a little more home to her. Reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes learned about Holm’s plan to return to the 135-pound, and in a Twitter post, she expressed her desire to give Holm the chance to be her next title challenger. Despite losing two of her last three fights at the bantamweight division, Holm remains as the No. 1 contender for Nunes in the official UFC rankings.

In another Twitter post, UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg gave her support for the potential bout between Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Cyborg believes mixed martial arts fans would love to see the match between two female fighters who succeeded to defeat Ronda Rousey. Cyborg also suggested that whoever wins the fight should face her in a “real superfight.”

Holly Holm will surely be excited to have her rematch against the reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion. However, Cyborg looks more interested in fighting Nunes than Holm as it will give her more opportunity to prove who is the bona fide pound-for-pound queen of women’s MMA. The potential bout between Nunes and Cyborg has already been discussed multiple times, but nothing has come to a reality until now.