‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 12: Wyatt & Katie Share Bittersweet Moment

New 'B&B' spoilers state that Wyatt and Katie will share a heartfelt moment.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 12 state that Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will have a heart-to-heart. The lovebirds have been dealing with many crises over the last couple of months that would cause strain on any relationship. Therefore, it doesn’t seem as if the couple will be bringing out the champagne since She Knows Soaps reveals that they will share a bittersweet moment when they decide on their future. “Waitie” may even be in trouble as they look at their current situation and try to decide if they even have a future worth sharing.

The trouble began when Bill (Don Diamont) found out that Katie and Wyatt were seeing each other. He threatened to take Will (Zane Achor) away from Katie and thus “Waitie” succumbed to Bill’s demands of ending the relationship, or so it seemed to the world. The two continued their affair in secret, with only select people even knowing about its existence. Now, Wyatt has lost everything and cannot be blackmailed by his father’s threats anymore but Katie is still scared that she could lose her son. Bill isn’t known for playing by the rules and would surely move heaven and earth to make sure that she wouldn’t win a custody battle.

But the drama doesn’t end there. Katie didn’t want Wyatt to tell his brother that Bill had staged an affair between him and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Wyatt was going along with Katie’s reasoning that Hope (Annika Noelle) was the better choice for Liam (Scott Clifton) until the wedding day when he stopped the nuptials.

At some level, this must have affected their relationship. Initially, Wyatt was shocked when Katie told him to keep quiet about what he knew; he thought that Katie shared his same value of honesty. On the other hand, Katie could feel that she cannot trust Wyatt’s word, even though she later told him that he did the right thing. This entire situation placed their relationship under strain, and therefore it should come as no surprise when Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, indicates that “Suppressed emotions bubble to the surface leading to more heartache for the duo.”

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, some devastating news may await fans. On Tuesday, June 12 the two will “suffer through a tough spell.

“Their secret affair is becoming more of a curse than a blessing and they even consider shutting it all down–again …”

Possibly making matters even worse is that Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week point to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) spending some quality time with Katie and her son. Heather Tom’s biological son, Zane Achor, is set to reprise his role as Will Spencer on Tuesday, June 12 and Wednesday, June 13.