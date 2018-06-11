‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Go Back To The ’80s For L.A. Pride

The cast of the Bravo reality show went all out for this year's Pride fest.

Vanderpump Rules has a long history with L.A. Pride—the annual pride fest is almost another character on the Bravo reality show— and this year was no exception. The Vanderpump Rules cast SUR-ved up some colorful 1980s themed outfits and commentary as they showed up to support the LGBTQ community in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Vanderpump Rules cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and of course, queen bee Lisa Vanderpump, were all dressed to the nines as they showed their pride as Bravo’s cameras rolled

The Vanderpump Rules stars posted a steady stream of snaps and stories to Instagram. Tom Sandoval, who is teaming up with Lisa Vanderpump and bestie Tom Schwartz for a spinoff bar, Tom Tom Club, teased the opening of his new bar as she showed off his throwback L.A. Pride style. Sandoval posed in his ’80s aerobics gear as he stood by Vanderpump’s longtime SUR partner Guillermo Zapata to reveal that Tom Tom will open in just five weeks.

Other photos from the day include the male SUR employees downing shots and the female SUR employees posing in their colorful ’80s workout gear, which included plenty of workout leotards, sweatbands, and rainbow-striped gym socks. You can see the photos from the Vanderpump Rules cast showing their support at L.A. Pride below.

It’s no surprise that the Vanderpump Rules gang goes all out for L.A. Pride. The gang’s boss, Lisa Vanderpump, has long supported the LGBTQ community and was even a grand marshal for the Long Beach Gay & Lesbian Pride parade last year, according to Bravo.

In fact, Lisa Vanderpump is such an advocate of gay rights that before signing a deal for Vanderpump Rules in 2012, she reportedly told executive producer Bill Langworthy that one of her conditions was to highlight Gay Pride on the Bravo reality show, according to Vanity Fair. It also doesn’t hurt that Vanderpump’s SUR Lounge is located in an L.A. neighborhood otherwise known as Boystown, where the annual Los Angeles Pride Parade is held each June.

“I knew that Bravo had this incredible reach,” Vanderpump said of working L.A. Pride into her deal with the network. “I think our show’s gone over 100 countries. That’s a huge demographic. I’ve really taken advantage of that. I’ve taken advantage of it, you know, financially, physically, business-wise, but also I’ve really used it as a platform for my charities.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for its seventh season next year.