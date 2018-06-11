Paris Hilton Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body In A Turquoise Two Piece

Paris is giving total mermaid vibes in stunning new bikini shots.

Paris Hilton is once again showing off her pretty incredible bikini body – including her toned middle – in new photos shared on Instagram. As reported by PopCulture.com, the businesswoman was recently rocking a turquoise two-piece as she took a dip in the pool before then posing for the camera while out on the deck.

In the first bikini photo the former Simple Life star shared with her close to 9 million Instagram followers, she revealed in the caption that she had serious “#MermaidVibes” in her bright string bikini while cooling down in the pool during a recent vacation to St. Barths.

Paris then stepped out of the water for the second bikini photo she shared with her followers from her trip, confirming in the caption that she was having a pretty great time while getting some rest and relaxation on the Caribbean island.

“I [heart] #StBarths,” Hilton captioned the bikini picture, adding a blue heart emoji to match her choice of bikini.

In both stunning swimsuit snaps Paris shared with her followers, she could be seen with her hair in two long braids while shielding her eyes from the sun in some seriously stylish sunglasses.

PopCulture.com reported that Hilton’s vacation was to coincide with her brother Barron Hilton’s wedding with socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, which took place on June 3.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Paris previously showed off her seriously toned body while celebrating her brother and sister-in-law in St. Barths last week, sharing a snap of herself rocking another bikini as she spent some time by the pool.

In the snap she shared on June 4, one day after the big wedding, the reality star paired a baby pink bikini with nude heels and a nude bag as she soaked up the sun.

Paris has spoken out about how she gets her amazing bikini body in the past, revealing back in 2014 that she really cut down on eating fast food to get in better shape which allowed her to drop several pounds very quickly.

Speaking to Daily Mail about her weight loss, Hilton said at the time that she’d lost five pounds just from changing her diet and eating healthier.

“I can feel the difference especially when I’m in a bathing suit,” the star told the site, adding that although she still occasionally indulges in a little fast food, she’s now a lot more careful about the food she puts in her body.

“I have never been a gym person, it’s not me,” Paris added, admitting that she’s more into her healthy eating and drinking smoothies than working out, though she also revealed that she does enjoy attending Pilates classes to get toned.

“It’s a great way to exercise because you use so many muscles and get a really good workout,” Hilton continued of her love of Pilates rather than other gym techniques. “I use the machines, not mat Pilates, and it just works for me.”