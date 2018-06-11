‘The Voice’ Crew Allegedly ‘Divided’ About Jennifer Hudson’s Return, Claims ‘Radar Online’

A source alleged to 'Radar Online' that some staff members are 'perplexed' that JHud is returning to 'The Voice.'

Jennifer Hudson’s return to The Voice for Season 15 was confirmed last month, but a source is now claiming to Radar Online that not everyone is so happy about the news of her return. The site is alleging that some of the staff on the NBC show supposedly aren’t exactly excited that she’ll be replacing Alicia Keys and sitting alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton later this year.

A source alleged to the site this week that many who work on the NBC series “are perplexed as to why she was asked back,” even going as far as to call her a “diva nightmare” when she appeared on Season 13 last year.

They then added that “when Jennifer left last season everyone was rejoicing because of the way that she treated cast and crew.”

According to Radar Online’s The Voice insider, Hudson supposedly also had some “issues” with the higher-ups at the show. The site is claiming that there was tension over “shameless self-promotion” and supposed “temper tantrums.”

“Everyone who works on the show knows that it is not about her, unfortunately. It is about the ratings,” the source then added.

NBC hasn’t confirmed the latest report of drama behind the scenes and Jennifer herself hasn’t spoken out about the rumors that not everyone is so excited to have her back as a coach for Season 15, though Kelly seemed to be pretty happy with Alicia’s replacement as it was announced that the “Spotlight” singer will be back again.

As Inquisitr previously reported, both shared hilarious videos on social media to confirm the news.

In a video posted to Twitter, Clarkson quipped, “Team JHud, Team KC, we’re coming after you Adam and Blake. We’re friends, but we’re future frenemies.”

Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, also revealed in a statement obtained by Variety that he was happy to have JHud back on the coaching panel – this time with Kelly – for what will be her second non-consecutive stint as a coach.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches,” he said at the time.

“They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes,” the network president continued of Hudson and Clarkson both returning to The Voice for another season, referring to both artists getting their start on the singing competition’s rival series American Idol. Kelly won the very first season in 2002 while Jennifer was a finalist on Season 3 in 2004.

He continued that “bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

Jennifer appeared as a coach on The Voice for the first time in 2017 when she sat alongside Blake, Adam, and Miley Cyrus on Season 13.

Hudson then took a break from coaching on the U.S. version of the singing competition to head back to the U.K. to serve as a coach on the British version in early 2018 after she previously coached on the ITV show in early 2017.

The Voice Season 15 is set to debut with Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton as coaches on NBC this fall.