NBA: Golden State Warriors Reveal Offseason Plan For Klay Thompson And Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob reveals their plan to offer Klay Thompson and Draymond Green an extension in the upcoming offseason.

After winning their third NBA championship title in four years, the Golden State Warriors are already making their plans for the upcoming offseason. Aside from re-signing Kevin Durant, Warriors owner Joe Lacob revealed that they are planning to offer contract extensions to Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“All good things cost a lot,” Lacob said, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. “We’re going to try to sign Klay and Draymond to extensions this summer. They’ve earned the right to do whatever they want; maybe they want to wait until free agency. I can’t control that. But we’ll do whatever we can to keep them. We’ve proven that if we think we’re competing for a championship, we’ll be in the luxury tax. No one wants to be, but we expect to be.”

Both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been a huge part of the Warriors’ success in the last four years so it is a wise move for the Warriors to ensure that they will be on the team in the next couple of years. Recently, there are rumors circulating that Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James may consider signing with the Warriors as an unrestricted free agent. In order for Golden State to make it possible, a previous Inquisitr article suggested that the Warriors will be needing to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavaliers involving Green and Thompson.

Joe Lacob: @warriors will try to sign Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to extensions this summer https://t.co/XSr5RxN6fH pic.twitter.com/VkXIakAwrq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 10, 2018

However, Lacob’s recent statements showed that the Warriors are not interested in breaking their core even if it means adding the best player on the planet to their team. As most people think, the Warriors don’t need James to dominate the league. He might give them a boost on both ends of the floor, but his addition could destroy the Warriors’ chemistry.

Re-signing Kevin Durant and giving contract extensions to Klay Thompson and Draymond Green should be the top priority of the Warriors this summer. However, as of now, it remains questionable if they can convince both players to take their offer, knowing the fact that they could earn more if they sign with the Warriors as unrestricted free agents.

According to Alec Nathan of Bleacher Report, Thompson’s extension this summer will be worth $102 million, while his max contract next summer will pay him $187.9 million. Though he already expressed his desire to stay with the Warriors, Thompson also opens up the possibility that the contract negotiation will continue until the next offseason. The same thing applies to Green, who is under contract with the Warriors for the next two seasons.