Tia Mowry is keeping it real on social media by sharing a candid photo of herself rocking grey hair. Essence reports that the former Sister, Sister actress proudly shared a snap showing her grey hairs showing through on her first date night with husband Cory Hardrict since the couple welcomed their second child into the world in May.

The snap Tia shared with her Instagram followers with her husband of a decade showed her giving some duck lips to the camera as the couple – who married in 2008 – headed out together for a night on the town almost two months after Mowry gave birth to their second child, a little girl whose name the couple haven’t yet confirmed.

In the photo, Tia could be seen sporting a pompadour updo which clearly showed her grey hairs peeking through at the roots from her parting alongside a black striped blazer. Her husband dressed up in a light grey suit.

The star – who looked as stunning as ever while showing off her undyed tresses – then confessed in the caption that she was embracing having her grey hairs showing through as she and Cory enjoyed their first date night out together in more than two months.

“We baaaaack! First date night since baby C! Out on the town!” Mowry captioned the photo, revealing that she and Cory were heading to an Emmy party.

She then confirmed that she was embracing the greys, adding the hashtags #greyhair and #dontcare.

Hello Giggles reported back in January that Mowry showed off her greys in another Instagram photo she shared with her followers, where she admitted that she was okay with her hair color changing at 38-years-old because she knows that ageing comes with wisdom.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Grey’s I see you, but guess what, that’s okay,” Tamera Mowry’s twin sister wrote in the caption of the selfie she shared at the start of the year, adding, “Because with grey hair, comes wisdom” alongside a smiley face.

Earlier this year, Cory – who’s currently starring on the Sony Crackle drama The Oath – gushed over his wife, calling her his “backbone” in a sweet interview where he professed his love for her prior to the birth of their baby girl.

“I love my wife to infinity because my wife has been my backbone, my support,” he sweetly gushed of his wife Tia in an interview with Essence in March. “She’s been everything that I’ve needed and wanted and desired in a woman.”

“I will make sure that I will always do anything that she wants and needs at the drop of a finger to make sure she’s happy,” Hardrict then continued, adding that he often rubs Tia’s feet and runs her a bath to make sure she’s taken care of.

In addition to their new baby girl, who Inquisitr previously reported was born on May 5, Tia and Cory are already parents to their 6-year-old son Cree.