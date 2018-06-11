Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Her ‘Emotional’ New Album

Carrie's first album since her fall last year will be an emotional one.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about the “emotional” new songs on her new album. Speaking to The Tennessean during CMA Festival week, Underwood dished the details on what fans can expect from her upcoming release and also revealed that there are a number of particularly emotional songs on the album, which could potentially be inspired by her traumatic past few months falling outside her home in November.

Speaking out in the new interview about the album, titled Cry Pretty and set for release in September, Carrie said that she’s hasn’t always be going for the epic belts she’s become famous for so much on her newest release, which she co-produced.

“I feel like I’ve always been one to gun for the money notes, and we ended up doing things more subdued at times because of the emotion behind it,” Carrie explained of the emotional tracks featured on her upcoming release.

“I wasn’t thinking about it and it ended up being more emotional,” Underwood then continued, admitting that she didn’t plan to pull back, but found that it added to the emotion of the tracks.

“When I would go back in and do the real version, I ended losing some of the emotion because I was thinking too much,” Carrie said of the recording process. “It was little things like that I learned from being in the producer chair.”

The mom of one also teased that fans will probably be hearing something a little different from her when she drops Cry Pretty this September following the release of the lead single of the same name earlier this year.

Carrie described her new music as being a “new season” for her in the in-depth interview about her upcoming music, adding that it took her two and a half years to fully complete work on the album which will be the follow up to Storyteller, her most recent album that she dropped back in 2015.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the latest music tease comes shortly after Underwood first dished on her upcoming release to CMT Hot 20 Countdown last week, where she confessed that she wanted to take more ownership on the songs and the way they sound this time around when compared to her previous four albums.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Her desire to have more control over the songs why she took on the role of co-producer.

It was earlier this year that Carrie first revealed new album details in a post on her official blog, where she confirmed that her fall – which left her with a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches in her face – may have inspired her new music.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Underwood confirmed in the April blog post that the song title “Cry Pretty” was a reference to her emotional past few months.

“The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back,” Carrie told her fans when announcing the lead single for the very first time and confirming that she’s now doing much better following the accident.

She added that “it really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life.”

Underwood then called the song about breaking down and not hiding her emotions, “emotional” and “real.”

Carrie Underwood’s new album Cry Pretty is set for release on September 14.