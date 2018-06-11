Hailie Mathers, Eminem’s Daughter, Just Graduated College And Aiming For Career As A Social Media Influencer

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, has just graduated from Michigan State University where she studied psychology. Wasn’t it just yesterday when our hearts went out to Eminem when he released “Mockingbird” and we learned that he and Kim Scott had dreams for her to go to college?

“And your mom was saving money for you in a jar

Tryin’ to start a piggy bank for you so you could go to college”

Not only did she push through and finish her studies where a lot of other celebrities’ kids just don’t bother, but she was “on the Dean’s List or whatever.” In a Daily Mail exclusive, it was revealed that she is considering a career as a social media influencer, and judging by her near 1 million followers on Instagram, that may just be the smartest move she can make.

It always seemed as if Marshall Bruce Mathers’ only biological child had her head firmly planted on her shoulders. She had to cope with her father’s sudden rise to fame, her parents’ public disputes and divorce and her father’s battle to gain custody of her and her “sisters”. But her father, although fiercely protective of her privacy, decided to send his daughter to school instead of homeschooling her. According Billboard, Hailie graduated Summa Cum Laude from Chippewa Valley High School, Michigan where she also played volleyball and was part of the National Honor Society.

happy early birthday to me A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

“She enjoys keeping a low profile, walking her dog and going to fitness classes, hanging out with her friends and holidaying with Evan.”

“She had a normal life at university and was in a sorority, she was popular and focused hard on her studies.”

When questioned about her after-college plans, Hailie said that she’s unsure, it seems as if she might have put some thought into becoming a social media influencer. She said, “People have been reaching out throught [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].” Scott Mathers was then asked if she had been approached to do photo shoots, she answered that while magazines have not actively sought her out, the companies who work with the magazines have shown an interest in her.

It's all in the •details• A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 8, 2016 at 7:44am PDT

Hailie explains that she is unsure if she ever wants a life in the spotlight, but at the same time she probably realizes that she will always garner attention thanks to her dad’s career. Some of her photographs on Instagram certainly seems indicative of her testing the waters before plunging into the social media influencer space.