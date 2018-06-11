‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Mid-Season Finale: John Dorie’s Fate Is Revealed

As a result of the mid-season finale, fans no longer have to riot

At the end of Episode 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) was shot by Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). His fate has been dragged out through the entirety of Episode 7 and now revealed in the mid-season finale. So, how did John fare in Episode 8?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 8, titled “No One’s Gone,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead has been a season plumped full of backstories in relation to new and older characters, thanks to the introduction of new character, Althea (Maggie Grace), a woman determined to record the fall of civilization — at any cost. And, it was the introduction of John Dorie that has really helped move the stories of others forward.

John Dorie burst onto the Fear the Walking Dead landscape in Episode 1 of Season 4. His character was first seen talking to himself after he heard a noise in the woods. Revealing he was looking for a woman he had fallen in love with called Laura, it was eventually revealed that Morgan (Lennie James) was the person John heard in the woods.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Since that first scene, fans have fallen in love with the character of John Dorie. And, as TV Guide pointed out if John Dorie died as a result of being shot by Alicia, fans were threatening to riot over his death.

In the mid-season finale episode of Fear the Walking Dead, John’s life still hung precariously in the balance as Althea’s S.W.A.T vehicle had infiltrated the Dell Diamond but was not surrounded by a horde of the undead.

While Althea managed to shot a clearing in the swarm, once inside, Morgan and Naomi (Jenna Elfman) faced further danger returning with medical supplies as Alicia had taken Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) hostage in an effort to finally kill Naomi for causing the death of her mother, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). While Madison’s death may now be open to interpretation as per a previous Inquisitr article, for many fans, all they cared about was the fate of John Dorie in the mid-season finale.

However, thanks to some quick-talking by Morgan, things were resolved and Naomi was finally able to tend to John’s gunshot wound. Now, it seems likely he will make a full recovery in the second half of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead so fans can now rest assured over John’s fate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.