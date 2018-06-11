‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Mid-Season Finale: Is Madison’s Fate Really Set In Stone?

Fans have waited all season for Madison's fate to be revealed, however, could it still be open to interpretation?

For the entirety of the first half of Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been wondering about the fate of the main character, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). Now, even after the mid-season finale closed, it seems fans are still wondering about the true fate of Madison.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 8, titled “No One’s Gone,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

For many weeks now, viewers have been wondering if Madison Clark was still alive as she wasn’t yet seen in the current day timeline of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Instead, all that fans had seen of her was via flashback scenes of her time with her family at the Dell Diamond.

Now, Episode 8 has finally revealed Madison’s fate.

As the mid-season episode drew to a close, the full story of the Dell Diamond was finally revealed. As per the Inquisitr‘s recap of this episode, Madison ended up drawing a hoard of the infected away from the car containing her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and into the Dell Diamond. Once they were inside, she locked herself inside and set the grass on fire so there would be no escape.

For Nick and Alicia’s group, there was no question, Madison was now dead. However, for viewers who saw Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) survive an inferno inside a building, there is still hope yet. After all, as with any show like Fear the Walking Dead, if the dead body is not seen, there is always hope.

But, for the actor who plays Madison Clark, she is more definitive in saying her character is now dead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kim Dickens appeared on Talking Dead after the mid-season finale episode aired as a special guest.

During the interview, when asked about when she found out about Madison’s fate, Dickens revealed that she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” to learn of Madison’s departure.

Kim Dickens also posted a message on her Instagram account. which indicates that Madison certainly perished in the fire.

“It’s been an honor to play such a strong, bada*s, empowered, fierce leader. I’ll miss playing Madison Clark but she will always be with me (because it’s me). Thank y’all for watching (heart emojis).”

So, for all those fans hoping otherwise, it certainly seems like Madison did perish in the fire at Dell Diamond. However, as is always the case, fans will likely have to tune in to future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead in order to learn more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.