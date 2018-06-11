Kylie Jenner Tells Fans That She’s Not Sharing Any Photos Of Baby Stormi ‘Right Now’

Jenner will no longer post any images of her daughter, at least for the foreseeable future.

Kylie Jenner is finally speaking out on her new social media stance regarding her daughter, Stormi. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told fans via Instagram that she is no longer sharing pictures of her baby girl.

According to a June 10 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kylie Jenner has stopped sharing photos of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie recently posted a photo of herself without makeup, and her followers immediately noticed that little Stormi was mostly cut out of the picture. When fans questioned Kylie’s new Instagram trend of not showing Stormi’s face, the beauty mogul replied.

The outlet reveals that Kylie Jenner responded to one fan’s comment about the lack of photos of Stormi by revealing that she is not sharing any photos of the baby girl “right now.”

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” Kylie responded.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently took down all of her Instagram photos in which Stormi’s face is clearly seen. She has decided to leave up pictures of the baby where her face can’t be identified. Fans are now wondering why Jenner has decided to change her stance of sharing snapshots of her adorable baby daughter.

i spy with my little eye… A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Some fans believe that Kylie Jenner’s decision to no longer share photos of her daughter could come from a batch of rumors that recently made headlines. As many fans may remember, some of Jenner’s online followers couldn’t help but notice that baby Stormi resembled Kylie’s body guard, Tim Chung. Rumors immediately began to circulate that Chung could be the father of Jenner’s child, and not her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The rumors blew up so much that Tim Chung was forced to take to his own Instagram to release a statement denying paternity, or any sort of intimate contact with Kylie Jenner.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, and their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only. There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” Tim wrote via social media.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has not officially revealed why she’s no longer sharing photos of Stormi, but the paternity rumors could be one of the reasons.