Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Believes Lani Blair Is Profiting From Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe wonders how low this girl will go to make money.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly unhappy with the amount of attention that Tristan Thompson’s alleged mistress Lani Blair has been getting since the couple’s shocking cheating scandal back in April.

According to a June 9 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian believes that Lani Blair is gaining money and fame from being Tristan Thompson’s side chick and that she is using Khloe’s name to do so.

Sources tell the outlet that Lani has been busy making appearances all over the country and that she’s capitalizing on Khloe Kardashian’s name to do it.

“Lani has been pitching herself all over the country to clubs trying to get paid to host parties all based on being Tristan’s side chick. Khloe has been made aware of Lani’s latest plan to capitalize on her connection to Tristan and she’s mad as hell, all over again,” the insider dished.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be “beyond disgusted” by the lengths that Lani Blair is going to just to earn some money, and that she is allegedly thinking of sending some people to spy on Lani during upcoming appearances.

“She can not believe how low this girl will go. She is literally using Khloe’s name to make money after destroying her life. Khloe is beyond disgusted. Lani has her first appearance at a club in Vegas this weekend and Khloe is thinking of sending spies to bring back the dirt on this thirsty side piece. This girl is the enemy, you can see why she’d want to keep tabs on her,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lani Blair celebrated her birthday over the weekend at the Crazy Horse 3 Gentleman’s Club in Las Vegas. Lani wore a custom-made form-fitting pink dress with jewels on it, as well as nude heels. She gushed over her excitement for the birthday bash and her love of the city of Las Vegas.

As many fans know, Lani Blair’s name made headlines when she was seen kissing Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True. Before Lani’s birthday bash she was asked about her involvement with Tristan, but refused to answer the question, revealing that she didn’t want to think about the cheating scandal at the moment. Instead, she wanted to have fun celebrating her birthday and have a couple of drinks.

Meanwhile, neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out about Lani Blair or the cheating scandal.