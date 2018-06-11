Kim Kardashian Throws Kanye West An Epic 41st Birthday Party

Kim threw Kanye a bash worthy of his ego.

Kim Kardashian celebrated husband Kanye West’s 41st birthday in style this weekend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star threw the rapper a huge birthday bash on Saturday.

According to a June 10 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West partied with their closest friends and family members on Saturday night to celebrate the rapper’s birthday. Kim reportedly went all out for the bash, which took place in L.A.

Some of Kim and Kanye’s guests included the rapper’s father, Ray West, and his close friends, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and Kid Cudi, as well as Kim’s famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kardashian even hired professional mentalist, Lior Suchard, to provide the “supernatural entertainment” for the night. Lior, whom Kim flew in from Tel Aviv, reportedly had the crowd gathered around him as they watched him perform his many tricks.

Kim and Kanye’s friend, Teyana Taylor, and her husband, Iman Shumpert, attended the bash, and the mentalist performed a trick where he made Taylor’s body drop backward without even touching her, setting the crowd into a frenzy.

Kim Kardashian is said to have blasted Kanye West’s newest music during the party, and even had special desserts made with the rapper’s face on them. The mother-of-three seemingly thought of everything as she had Kanye’s birthday cake modeled after the cover of his most recent album, Ye. The cake looked like the mountain landscape on the cover, and even said “Happy birthday Kanye” in the same green font that was used on the album.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Kim Kardashian and guests showed off all of the lavish party moments via social media, including special lattes that she had designed for the event. Guests could choose from a latte with Kanye West’s face, or his nickname, Ye, drawn on the foam.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian couldn’t help but gush over West on his birthday earlier this week. The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram to write her husband a sweet message, which included an adorable photo of him holding their youngest child, daughter Chicago.

“It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.”

It seems fun was had by all who attended Kanye West’s big 41st birthday party, and Kim Kardashian pulled off an epic celebration for her beloved husband.