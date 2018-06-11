Britney Spears Calls Boyfriend Sam Asghari Her ‘Other Half,’ Wears Crop Top On Date Night

Britney Spears looks to be living her best life with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Wearing a white crop top and shorts, Spears looked radiant in a recent photo posted to her Instagram page. In the caption, she calls Asghari her “better half.”

“Having the best time with my other half ❤️ @samasghari,” Spears writes.

“Better half” is a term of endearment often reserved for husbands and wives. Could Britney be trying to hint that there are wedding bells in her future?

As People Magazine reports, Britney and Sam have previously sparked engagement rumors when Britney was seen with a diamond ring on her wedding finger while they were on vacation in Hawaii.

The two have been dating for over a year now. According to People, They met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Since that fateful meeting, they have been regularly enjoying each other’s company, hanging out with friends and celebrating special occasions with each other.

Spears and Asghari celebrated New Year’s together at Catch LA and Brit later made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo of her new beau with his arm around her shoulder.

Britney and Sam have also become known for posting cute videos of their couple’s workouts on social media.

They’ve also attended music industry events together. Asghari was Britney’s plus one at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy party last year.

People reports that they also spent Valentine’s Day in a $30 million villa with her sons.

There’s a considerable age difference between the two. Sam is 23 years old while Britney is 35. But that doesn’t seem to bother either of them.

A source told Us Weekly that Britney is “very happy” in the relationship with her current boyfriend.

“They spend a lot of time together — cooking, working out, going on vacation or just hanging out,” the insider said.

The source added that they believe that Britney’s last two relationships failed because she was set up with the guys involved. They ultimately weren’t guys that she was attracted to so the romances fizzled. But the situation is different with Asghari. In this case, their coupling happened organically and it seems like the “Toxic” singer has found someone that she genuinely likes.

Britney has previously dated talent agent Jason Trawick, TV producer Charlie Ebersol, and law firm associate David Lucado. But her best-known relationships have been with singer Justin Timberlake and backup dancer Kevin Federline. While the relationship with Timberlake ended with cheating allegations, Federline and Spears were married from October 2004 to July 2007. They have two children together Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline.