Tristan Thompson’s Rumored Mistress, Lani Blair, Responds To Cheating Scandal Questions

Thompson may not be done with his mistress.

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, shocked fans with his cheating scandal back in April. While both Khloe and Tristan have stayed quiet on his infidelity, Thompson’s alleged mistress, Lani Blair, is talking for the first time.

According to a June 10 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Lani Blair was spotted out over the weekend, as she celebrated her birthday with a party at the Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club on Saturday, and even responded to a question about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Lani Blair was asked about her alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, whom she was seen kissing just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True. While Lani didn’t give out any shocking information, she did reveal that she’s not thinking about the cheating scandal, and that she simply wants to have fun celebrating her birthday without talking about Khloe and Tristan.

“I just want to have a good time tonight. I don’t even want to get into that. It’s not even on my mind. It’s my birthday. It’s my birthday weekend. I’m here to have a good time. I’m not even thinking about that right now. I just want to go inside. Have a good time. Have a couple drinks.”

Lani Blair was seen wearing a custom, form fitting pink dress with jewels on it, as well as nude heels.

Lani Blair was seen wearing a custom, form fitting pink dress with jewels on it, as well as nude heels. The Instagram model revealed that she’s always liked the feel of Las Vegas, and that she was excited for her big birthday bash.

“You know what, I’ve always liked Vegas. It’s a fun interesting place to be. A lot going on,” she said. “I heard a lot of good things about this place. Can’t wait.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is still being linked to Lani Blair. Sources tell In Touch Weekly Magazine that Tristan has been seeing his alleged mistress behind Khloe Kardashian’s back. The NBA star has reportedly been keeping in touch with Lani, and even giving her money to spend on things such as clothes and manicures.

“Tristan still sees Lani on the low and gives her thousands of dollars a month for clothes, her hair, mani and pedis, and some pocket change, but now that Tristan got fined $25,000 by the NBA, he told her he can’t pay her and that she’s on her own for the month,” an insider revealed.

Neither Khloe Kardashian, nor Tristan Thompson have yet to speak publicly about the cheating scandal or Lani Blair.