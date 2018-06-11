The two were estranged on the last episode of the hit Bravo show

The last episode of Southern Charm had Thomas Ravenel telling his season 5 girlfriend that it’s okay with him if she goes to California and doesn’t return to Charleston. This combined with the fact that she has virtually disappeared from his social media is making people ask if the volatile relationship is finally over.

On his Instagram page, Ravenel has been posting lots of photos with his children, and a few having lighthearted moments with his ex, Kathryn Dennis, who is the mother of his two children. It’s been nearly a month since his girlfriend has made an appearance anywhere on his social media. According to FitsNews, Ravenel is under investigation for rape and sexual assault charges and has reportedly hired a crisis team who are likely concerned about his estranged girlfriend who has proved to be a loose cannon, threatening his ex on camera.

On Southern Charm, Ravenel’s ex, Kathryn requested that he keep his girlfriend away from the two toddlers after she exploded on a group holiday, unable to control her temper and cutting comments that turned off the entire cast.

Ravenel is also back in mediation with Dennis over the future of custody as the Charleston Police are speaking with her and practically everyone they know to determine if he will be charged soon.

Thomas Ravenel Insta

Another factor in the estrangement of Thomas Ravenel from his season 5 girlfriend is the fact that he has been banned from the shooting of the Southern Charm reunion this week. His girlfriend, who calls herself a “Cali girl,” was looking forward to the reunion, and was reportedly upset that he would not be attending.

Ravenel’s plus one agreed to go to shoot a portion of the reunion without him in order to reportedly “tell her side” and “defend herself and Ravenel” for the Hilton Head debacle and her crass behavior at the finale which was seen in flashback. Even though his girlfriend, who was being funded by Ravenel until she got a temporary South Carolina nursing license in March, knew that he was under pressure, she decided to head to NYC without him, according to a source.

“Right in the middle of all the drama with Thomas, she decided to go to the taping even though he isn’t allowed.”

Most Southern Charm fans were shocked when Thomas’ girlfriend admitted that she shot the whole Bravo season for free. Now she has agreed to appear on the reunion for little more than airfare, hotel, and a small per diem.

“Ashley was lowballed. They offered her next to nothing to film the reunion, but she wanted to go.”