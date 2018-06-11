Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate Friend’s Birthday Together In Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out in public together yet again. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, daughter True, have only been seen out and about together a couple of times since Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal back in April.

According to a June 10 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attended a birthday party for Tristan’s friend Savas at the Marble Room restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio. The report reveals that Khloe actually planned the party, and that the group of friends at the bash didn’t stay at the venue all night, but only had dinner before leaving.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian and Thompson sat together at the party, and that everything seemed to be fine between the couple, who looked to be having a good time celebrating Savas’ birthday.

“Khloe and Tristan were there together, they were sitting next to each other during dinner and there was no animosity between them. Everybody looked happy, normal and like they were having a great time. The group didn’t stay there all night—it was just for dinner, then the group left,” the insider dished.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby girl. Although many believed that Kardashian may leave Thompson and head back to L.A. where her family lives, Khloe decided to give Tristan a second chance and stayed in Cleveland with her baby daddy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are said to be moving back to L.A. sometime this summer to spend time with her famous family. Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, recently revealed that Kardashian is planning to return home very “soon,” and that she believed the move would be “for good.”

Rumors began flying that Thompson was upset with Jenner telling the world that Kardashian would be moving home to L.A. “for good” when he wants her and baby True to be in Cleveland with him when he returns for the next NBA season.

“Tristan is upset and angry because Khloe promised him that they would make major decisions about their future together. But now it seems clear that Khloe has already made this important choice without his opinion which has him freaking out. He wants to know where he fits into this move, if at all. And it’s the last thing he wants to be thinking about during this, the most stressful week of his career,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has not spoken out about leaving Cleveland, returning to California, or her relationship with Tristan Thompson since the cheating scandal.