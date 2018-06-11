The celebrity chef took his own life is Strasbourg on Friday

The tragedy of the suicide death of Anthony Bourdain is being complicated by bureaucracy as his body will have to stay in France for at least a few more days. For this reason, Bourdain’s mom, Gladys is forced to put any funeral or memorial plans on hold. Mrs. Bourdain says that her son’s body has to await clearance to be flown back to the United States from Strasbourg, Alsace, France.

PageSix says that the chef’s mother wasn’t shocked that red tape was holding up the transport of her son’s body. She says this is typical of the “c’est la vie country.”

“Listen, I lived there for five years — nothing is done quickly.”

Gladys Bourdain says that all funeral arrangements will be handled by Anthony’s estranged wife, Ottavia Busia Bourdain because she is still his legal next of kin (the two were separated.

“Although they’re separated, she’ll be in charge of whatever happens. We haven’t talked for a couple days. I’m sure she’s as broken up as I am.”

Ottavia Busia Bourdain is the mother of Anthony Bourdain’s only child, 11-year-old Ariane.

PageSix says the French Ministry of Justice did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Anthony Bourdain took his life early Friday morning in his hotel room, hanging himself using the belt of his bathrobe. At the time of his death, he was dating actor and director Asia Argento who recently accused Harvey Weinstein of rape. Through Argento, Bourdain became a firm supporter of the #MeToo movement, calling out other men in the entertainment industry who seemed oblivious.

Bourdain said that he had to take a good look at himself that the women in his life didn’t feel like they could come to him with their #MeToo stories.

“I came out of a brutal, oppressive business that was historically unfriendly to women. I knew a lot of women, it turned out, who had stories about their experiences—about people I knew—who did not feel I was the sort of person they could confide in.”

Bourdain says that it was through his relationship with Argento, he became aware of the way things were for women, particularly in the entertainment industry.

“I’d like to say that I was only enlightened in some way or I’m an activist or virtuous, but in fact, I have to be honest with myself. I met one extraordinary woman with an extraordinary and painful story, who introduced me to a lot of other women with extraordinary stories and suddenly it was personal.”