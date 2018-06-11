Rudy Giuliani Says Robert Mueller ‘Shouldn’t Do A Comey’

Giuliani says Trump's lawyers are "prepared to rebut" Mueller's findings.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said that special counsel Robert Mueller must release the findings of his investigation on or before September 1 or risk being blamed for interfering in the 2018 midterms.

Appearing on “The Cats Roundtable” with John Catsimatidis on New York’s AM 970 radio station on Sunday, Giuliani said that Mueller shouldn’t do a Comey and try to interfere in the elections.”Whatever he’s got, he should put up or shut up,” he said.

“Just how long does [Mueller] think he can have this job? I mean, it’s supposed to be a temporary one,” Giuliani said.

In May, he told the New York Times that September 1 would be the deadline for Mueller to complete his probe into whether Trump obstructed the Russia investigation.

Giuliani warned the special counsel that he and President Trump’s other personal lawyers were “prepared to rebut” his findings, as well as to show Mueller’s probe was “not a fair and impartial investigation.”

“You don’t want another repeat of the 2016 election where you get contrary reports at the end and you don’t know how it affected the election,” he told the New York Times last month.

Giuliani pointed out that the report of Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, would be scathing regarding former FBI director, James Comey’s leadership of the bureau.

The report of Horowitz, the IG in the Justice Department, will confirm that Comey acted improperly with regard to the Hillary Clinton investigation, as well as the Trump investigation, he said.

“A lot of the agents in the New York office, not from them directly, but from former agents, retired agents, that they really believe Comey was the worst director in the history of the FBI, certainly the most dishonest,” Giuliani added.

Rudy Giuliani Lays Out Legal Framework That Would Keep Him On TV For Next Couple Years https://t.co/ZMTY6ZqDdU pic.twitter.com/dAlmWN4dWR — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 9, 2018

Mueller’s latest indictment is significant beyond the new charges, in that it links senior officials on Trump’s presidential campaign to Russian intelligence in a criminal matter.

The new indictment comes as Trump and his allies, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, increase their public attacks on Mueller’s investigation and pressure the special counsel to bring his work to a close.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the special counsel’s indictment released Friday against Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, adds witness-tampering charges to allegations that Manafort did illegal lobbying work for Ukraine and laundered millions of dollars in proceeds.