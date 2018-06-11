WWE ‘MITB’ Go-Home Edition Of ‘Raw’ Preview, Including Two Fatal Four-Way Matches

In addition to the three booked matches, the WWE has strongly hinted that Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey will have a physical confrontation.

This week marks the WWE Money in the Bank go-home show on Raw. WWE pay-per-view go-home shows on Raw used to be packed with nail-biting action, but many fans and pundits feel that the last few go-home shows were lacking. Time will tell if this week’s Raw delivers, and thus far, only three matches have been booked, as reported by WWE.com. The WWE loves to book the majority of their matches during their live television shows, but their top superstars have already been scheduled in some intriguing matches.

In the first of two fatal four-way matches advertised, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, and Kevin Owens will do battle. On last week’s Raw, “The Monster Among Men” defeated the not-so “Glorious One,” and Balor beat Owens by disqualification. Owens closed out last week’s show by hitting a breathtaking coup de grace from the top of a ladder.

Finn has also faced Strowman over the course of the last few weeks; during their first contest on Raw three weeks ago, “The Monster Among Men” beat Finn clean. A week later, Balor looked like he was going to beat Braun until Owens interfered. Now, the four will meet in a fatal-four way before they meet next Sunday in the Money in the Bank ladder match against four other SmackDown superstars: The Miz, Rusev, Samoa Joe, and one member of The New Day.

Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon will do battle in another fatal four-way. Bliss and Natalya are in a storyline involving work-injuries, and the WWE.com report hints that they might not be able to perform in this match. But WWE is still advertising them as competitors, and since the injuries are a work, the match is likely to still happen. All four women will square off in their respective Money in the Bank ladder match against four other superstars from SmackDown: Naomi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Lana.

Two former WWE champions will lock up on Raw when Jinder Mahal faces Roman Reigns. Much of the WWE universe have not been fans of this booking between the two, largely because they don’t approve of “The Big Dog” as the supposed next face of the company. Many pundits feel the two have been put in a program together for Roman to get over more as a face since “The Modern Day Maharaja” has a ton of heat as a heel. The two have had some backstage brawls as of late, and since the two are booked in a match at MITB, some shenanigans are likely to ensue on Monday.

Ronda Rousey will also meet WWE Raw women’s champion Nia Jax face-to-face on Raw. Most fans and wrestling experts agree that the program between these two has been very oddly booked. Hopefully, the company connects the missing dots in this would-be feud to add some continuity to their program. The WWE.com report hints that a brawl may happen between Rousey and Jax, and since this is a scripted show, that will likely happen.

“One week after The Irresistible Force defeated the injured Natalya — Rousey’s longtime friend and training partner — Jax is set to meet The Baddest Woman on the Planet face-to-face on Raw. Will a brawl ensue as Rousey prepares for her first title opportunity in WWE?”

The WWE sure doesn’t miss a moment to remind fans that Rousey is Natalya’s friend. You can watch the Nia Jax confrontation and all the action unfold on Raw this Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.