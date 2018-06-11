Sarah Paulson Gushes Over Girlfriend Holland Taylor, Explains Why She Thinks Some People Are So Critical

The couple has faced a lot of public criticism due to their age difference

Sarah Paulson, 43, is an award-winning actress best known for starring in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story series. She’s often praised for her successful career without any doubts. However, when it comes to Paulson’s personal life, particularly who she’s dating, it would appear that people just can’t leave it alone. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Oceans 8 actress gushed over her girlfriend of three years, Emmy award-winning actress Holland Taylor, while dishing out why she thinks some people can’t help but be critical.

Paulson has spoken out many times about her relationship with Taylor, 75, and one would think that people would just be happy for the lovely couple and leave them alone. However, some critics just can’t seem to let go of the 32-year age gap that stands between the two. Some critics even take it one step further by claiming that Paulson must have “Mommy Issues”. “People look at me and Holland and say, ‘Mommy issues,’ but I parent her as much as she parents me, so that’s not it,” Paulson says.

As you might have guessed The Post actress has an amazing theory as to why she believes people have such a difficult time letting her relationship go.

“I think a lot of people have a stunted way of looking at older people, it’s a way of distancing themselves from something that they think will not happen to them. I have the good fortune of being with someone who is older and wiser than I am.”

Paulson goes on to speak lovingly about Taylor and recounts the time the pair first met at a dinner party 12 years ago, describing her partner as “the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen”. The couple didn’t meet again until some years later and this time around, they proceeded to follow one another on Twitter, sent each other messages and decided then to spend an evening together over dinner. And as the famous saying goes, “the rest is history”.

The 12 Years a Slave actress also opened up about choosing to have her eggs frozen.

“I love kids. But I’m very impulsive and I was afraid that I would have children and then regret it. But that’s not something I feel entirely confident about either, because I might regret not having them, too. So I froze my eggs, just in case.”

While some actresses in their 40s might long to be back in their 20s, Paulson admits she doesn’t feel that way anymore. “My life is in front of me,” she said. “I learnt that from Holland. I don’t long to be in my twenties at all. All I wanted back then was to be seen,” she added.

It is evident that Paulson will never shy away from speaking out proudly about her realtionship with Taylor, whom she hails as “the most spectacular person on the planet”.