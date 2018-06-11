Ariel Winter Posts Heartfelt Message Remembering Friend Jackson Odell After His Death

The 20-year-old actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home this weekend.

Ariel Winter posted a heartfelt remembrance to friend Jackson Odell this weekend, saying she was devastated to learn about the passing of the young actor she has known for nearly a decade.

Odell was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday, ABC 7 noted. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office is investigating his death, and no details about exactly how he died have not yet been released. An autopsy is set to be released in the coming days.

On Sunday, actress Ariel Winter went on Instagram to remember her friend, who she said she had known since he was 12.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Ariel wrote in her Instagram post. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

There is still some mystery surrounding Odell’s death. His family released a statement this week remembering him as loving and talented, though did not share any further details about his death.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” his family in a statement posted to his Twitter page. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

A number of other actors and celebrities joined Ariel Winter in remembering the late actor after his passing this weekend. Fellow actor Charlie DePew took to Twitter to remember Jackson, saying he was a talented actor and kind-hearted person.

“RIP Jackson Odell,” DePew wrote, according to Pop Culture. “Im so happy that I got to know you. You were a true talent and an ever truer person.”

Many others fans expressed shock at Odell’s passing, remembering him as a rising and versatile actor with a bright future.

Jackson Odell was best known for his recurring roles on Modern Family, The Goldbergs, and Arrested Development. He was also a singer-songwriter who had songwriting credits on the soundtrack of the movie Forever My Girl, ABC 7 noted.