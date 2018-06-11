‘The Goldbergs’ Cast Reacts To The Death Of Jackson Odell

The 20-year-old actor had a recurring role on the ABC comedy.

The sudden death of Jackson Odell at age 20 has left his fans and former TV co-stars stunned and saddened. The actor and musician, best known for his recurring roles on ABC comedies The Goldbergs and Modern Family, was found dead at a residence in Tarzana, California, according to Variety. No cause of death has been released, but Odell’s family released a statement, describing the late actor as “a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul” who had “so much more to share.”

In what would be his most prolific TV role, Jackson Odell played Dana Caldwell’s (Natalie Alyn Lind ) older brother Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs, a popular high school student who was friends with Erica and Lexie (Hayley Orrantia, AJ Michalka). According to IMDB, Jackson appeared in eight episodes of the ’80s-set sitcom from 2013 to 2015, as well as two episodes of Modem Family, where he played the Dunphy/Delgado boys’ middle school classmate Ted Durkas.

After Jackson Odell’s sudden death was announced, several of his former Goldbergs co-stars took to social media to post reaction to the tragic loss.

Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone, who plays Adam Goldberg on the hit ABC series, posted his memories of his late friend Jackson Odell to Twitter, writing:

“I am so sad. Just saw him a few weeks ago and it was so good to see him. He talked about his music and his plans. So talented and one the sweetest most welcoming people I’ve ever met. I’m really going to miss that. My prayers and thoughts go out to his family.”

Sam Lerner, who plays Goldberg family friend Geoff Schwartz, retweeted Giambrone’s post about Jackson Odell and added: “RIP. Such a nice kid.”

Update: The family of #TheGoldbergs' Jackson Odell has released a statement following his death at the age of 20 https://t.co/rKEyePA1of pic.twitter.com/7jblJlNAc3 — TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 10, 2018

In addition, AJ Michalka, who played Odell’s character’s high school friend Lainey Lewis on the hit sitcom, posted her reaction to the heartbreaking news, as did Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Goldbergs matriarch Beverly Goldberg on the series. You can see The Goldberg stars’ tweets below.

Jackson Odell was way too young to pass 🙁 My heart goes out to his family during this time of grieving. Our Goldbergs family will miss him. RIP sweet Jackson. This is heartbreaking. — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) June 10, 2018

Shocked to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell… we hadn’t seen him for a while, but he was a bright, sweet soul. Love and blessings to his family. — Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) June 10, 2018

In addition to The Goldbergs stars, Modern Family star Ariel Winter posted a statement about Jackson Odell’s passing to Twitter. Winter revealed that she knew Jackson since they were 12 years old and that she was happy to reunite with him for an episode of Modern Family. Winter’s co-star, Rico Rodriguez, retweeted her post about the late actor. You can see it below.

Take a look at the video below to see Jackson Odell giving one of his last red carpet interviews earlier this year.