Shark Attack Leaves Hawaiian Surfer In Serious Condition, Island’s Beaches On High Alert

The surfer was taken to a local hospital after the attack left deep gashes on his leg.

A shark attack has left a Hawaiian surfer in serious condition and put the island’s beaches on high alert.

As the New York Daily News noted, the 48-year-old surfer was attacked off the coast of Oahu near an area without lifeguards. The report noted that the surfer felt a sharp pain in his lower leg, and he was able to make it back to shore.

Medical workers were called to the scene and the man was treated for deep cuts to his leg, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. The paramedics were able to stop the bleeding, and the surfer was taken to a hospital and listed in serious condition.

Officials were still hazy on details, including what type of shark may have attacked the man or whether the injuries were considered to be life-threatening. Witnesses said the surfer’s injuries appeared to be serious.

“We just pulled up on the spot and saw the ambulance getting the guy out of the water,” surfer Dan Florenco told KGMB. “It looked like it was pretty bad.”

This is the second high-profile shark attack within the last several days. In Brazil, a swimmer was killed after a shark attacked and bit his leg and groin area, ripping off part of his legs along with his penis. The swimmer, 18-year-old Jose Ernestor da Silva, was swimming away from the shore when lifeguards told him to come in closer, the Sun reported. The shark attacked just as the man was told to come in closer.

The Brazilian shark attack came in a particularly dangerous stretch of ocean in northeastern Brazil, where another shark attack in April left a swimmer in serious condition. As the Express reported, other swimmers were able to fight off the shark in that attack, but the swimmer ended up losing a leg.

“They tried to alert people in the water and particularly this man, who was near where the shark appeared. But he didn’t have time to get out of the water before he was attacked many times,” said a beach merchant who witnessed the attack. “I’ve been working on this beach for 25 years and during this time I have witnessed a number of ferocious attacks. It was horrible to see. Each time it is very frightening and sad.”

Authorities near the area of the Hawaiian shark attack have been on high alert, warning swimmers and surfers to be aware of their surroundings and look out for the telltale fins of a shark.