‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Dominates International Box Office With $151 Million

The film still has two weeks until it hits the States, but is crushing it overseas.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom won’t make landfall in the United States until June 22, but its release overseas has already seen massive success. The Chris Pratt-led sequel has brought in $151.1 million internationally, according to Deadline in 48 different markets. The film was the number one movie in every single market and broke several records in a majority of them.

Variety reported that Fallen Kingdom had its best weekend in Korea with an estimated $27.2 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $19.9 million. In addition to the United States, the film has yet to open in China, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. All will debut either before or alongside the United States on June 22, with the exception of Japan, which will be the last to debut the film in July.

The $151.1 million being reported puts a massive dent in the film’s overall weekend opener, putting it on the track to rival its predecessor, Jurassic World. Numbers for Fallen Kingdom‘s international opening will have to wait until it has opened in all markets. The original Jurassic World holds the No. 3 spot of biggest international openings of all time with $316 million, just behind The Fate of the Furious and Avengers: Infinity War. With its current numbers, Fallen Kingdom lands at No. 36 but will rise substantially over the next few weeks.

Jurassic World saw incredible success overseas when it was released in 2015, with a total of just over $1 billion grossed. Combined with a domestic total of over $652 million, Jurassic World is the fifth highest grossing film of all time worldwide. Whether Fallen Kingdom can overcome remains to be seen. Box Office Pro is estimating Fallen Kingdom will open to $130 million in the United States with a lifetime domestic gross of $327.5 million, which would put it substantially less than Jurassic World.

International numbers for this weekend couldn’t quite push Avengers: Infinity War over the $2 billion mark as originally predicted, but the superhero team-up flick will most certainly make the coveted mark throughout the week. The film currently stands at $1.998 billion worldwide. Ocean’s 8 saw success overseas as well with an opening of $12.2 million.

Congrats JA! Can’t wait for people to see what you’re capable of. This is maybe my favorite shot of the whole film. https://t.co/eMArBV8NxE — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 10, 2018

Chris Pratt responded to Fallen Kingdom‘s overseas success this weekend by responding to a tweet by director JA Bayona.

“Congrats JA! Can’t wait for people to see what you’re capable of,” he tweeted.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Ted Levine, Toby Jones, and James Cromwell. It hits theaters in the United States on June 22.