Meghan Markle Takes Heat For Dressing ‘Inappropriately’ At Queen’s Annual Birthday Parade

Markle wore a controversial dress to the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Despite Meghan Markle looking gorgeous and all smiles at her first Trooping the Colour ceremony in an off-the-shoulder, sleeveless dress, some critics on Twitter slammed the look as “inappropriate” for Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday parade, according to Page Six. The event in which the military shows off their flags as they march throughout the Buckingham Palace square is a grand tradition, dating back 250 years.

“Off the shoulder is inappropriate day wear at the Trooping or any official engagement,” one critic clapped, as noted Page Six. “I do feel her choice of an off the shoulder dress was pushing it for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday celebration. I have a feeling she’s going to push the limits a little too much?!”

Another dubbed the look as “wholly inappropriate.” This was Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s big debut with her royal in-laws, waving to the public on the infamous balcony at Buckingham Palace, as reported previously by Inquisitr. Being such a huge event for Britain, marking the day the queen was born, meaning her coronation, everything is under more scrutiny, though considering how harsh British tabloids can be on their royals, is there ever an event that isn’t?

Kate, Meghan and Harry curtsying to the Queen on balcony of Buckingham Palace #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/I0Fs8R928O — Jason Ashby (@Jashalee) June 9, 2018

So who is to blame for her fashion faux pas, if you can even call it that?

“One person who has been aiding Markle’s transition into royal life is her husband, Prince Harry. Ever since their engagement was announced last year, the Duke of Sussex has eased Meghan into her new life gradually, and now it seems he is also the one making fashion choices for her,” as previously reported by Inquisitr.

If he really was the one who helped choose that outfit for her, perhaps he’s hoping she’ll continue his mother, the late Princess Diana’s tradition of shaking things up for the monarchy. She certainly has the potential to grab the attention of the paparazzi, and the imagination of Britains and the world alike, as his mother did.

This was Meghan’s last major hurdle after becoming a royal and it would be understandable if she was a little nervous. As the Inquisitr reported earlier, it looked like Prince Harry kept checking on his bride to make sure she was doing okay, and for most of the people watching, she did a fantastic job. Page Six did note that another supporter cheekily pointed out that Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana, and even Queen Elizabeth have all worn off the shoulder outfits, too.