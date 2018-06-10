Kylie Jenner Bares Her Freckles In Makeup-Free Instagram Photo, Gets Criticized For Cropping Stormi Out

Kylie Jenner’s elusive freckles recently made a rare appearance in one of her Instagram photos. Celebrity women are usually celebrated when they let fans see what’s hiding underneath the costly cosmetics that they use to achieve that flawless, airbrushed look. It’s something that’s unattainable to the majority of the women of the world who don’t have professional makeup artists at their disposal, so it can be refreshing to see stars confidently showing off their bare skin as a reminder that they also have freckles, acne, scars, and skin discoloration.

Unfortunately for 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the response to her recent makeup-free Instagram selfie wasn’t all positive because she made a mistake when cropping her photo, an unusual misstep for a young woman who has used her social media prowess to build a cosmetics empire. The point of Kylie’s selfie seemed to be to show off the smattering of freckles on her face, and she cropped her 4-month-old daughter Stormi out of the snapshot. However, deciding to cut her daughter out wasn’t her error. As reported by Hollywood Life, she didn’t manage to completely remove all of Stormi’s cute face from the image, ensuring that the tiny bit of the little girl’s forehead and eyebrow that was visible was all that some of Kylie’s Instagram followers could talk about.

“How you just gonna crop ur baby out the picture like that,” read one response to her photo.

“When you hog the camera. Lol,” wrote another commenter.

Kylie Jenner actually clapped back at the critics who thought she was being self-absorbed by keeping the focus of her selfie on her freckled face.

“Yeah i cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” Kylie wrote.

Kylie didn’t elaborate on why she made this decision. However, as reported by Life & Style, she recently deleted all of her social media photos in which Stormi’s face is visible. Some fans believe that the new mom did this because she’s annoyed that the pictures were being used to promote a fan theory that Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, isn’t Stormi’s real father. As reported by Seventeen, some fans think that Stormi resembles Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard Tim Chung, and they’ve been using side-by-side photos of Stormi and the bodyguard to make the case that he actually fathered the baby girl.

While Kylie’s social media posts always attract their fair share of critics and conspiracy theorists, they also get plenty of love from admirers of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. In response to her makeup-free photo, many of her Instagram followers ignored the Stormi drama and kept their focus on her freckles.

“I absolutely love you with your freckles,” wrote one fan.

“You look so much more unique with your freckles,” another remarked. “You should consider NOT covering them up with all the makeup. Beautiful.”

Perhaps someday Kylie Jenner will change her mind about sharing photos of Stormi’s face so that fans can see if her daughter inherited her freckles.