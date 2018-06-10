Watch 2018 Tony Awards Live Stream: Start Time And How To Watch Broadway’s Biggest Night Online

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, honoring the best Broadway shows and performances of the 2017-2018 season.

Broadway’s biggest night of the year happens on Sunday, June 10, when the 72nd annual Tony Awards will live stream from Radio City Music Hall. The Tony Awards honor American theatre in the country’s largest and most famous theatre community. Josh Groban, a 2017 Tony winner for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, will co-host the proceedings with 2016 Tony nominee Sarah Bareilles, who wrote music and lyrics, and starred in that year’s Waitress.

“We’re crossover Broadway actors who are crossing over to hosts in a very crossover season on Broadway,” Groban told the Los Angeles Times. “In a way, it’s pretty perfect for us to not feel like we have to be like anything that’s been done in the past, but to be just ourselves and embrace the fact that we’re huge fans who have been able to fulfill our dreams as part of this community.”

Such crowd-pleasers as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two, which continues to gross more than $2 million per week, according to Broadway World, Frozen, and the classic My Fair Lady are in competition for top honors in their respective categories.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2018 Tony Awards ceremonies, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The curtain rises at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, June 10, at the historic Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York. The start time will be 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

After narrowly missing out on her first Oscar earlier this year for her role in Lady Bird, five-time Tony Nominee, and 2017 winner, Laurie Metcalf is among the favorites in the Best Performance by an Actress in a featured role for her turn in the revival of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, according to the awards predictions site Gold Derby.

The 2018 Tony Awards broadcast will be carried by CBS on Sunday, with CBS All Access providing a live stream. The service carries a monthly subscription feel of $5.99, but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing Broadway fans to watch the Tony Awards live stream for free.

There is also another way for fans to watch the 2018 Tomy Awards using a free live stream, but without a cable subscription. Theater buffs may sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long trial, fans can watch the Tony Awards stream live for free on Sunday.