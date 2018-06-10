Terry Bradshaw Supports The Eagles ‘100 Percent’ And Says Trump Needs ‘To Go Somewhere And Enjoy His Money’

Terry Bradshaw said that the national anthem protests are protected by the First Amendment, and he supports the players.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw condemned Donald Trump for rescinding a White House invite to the Super Bowl 52 champions. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the retired legend made it clear that the president completely misrepresented the national anthem protests and that Trump would be much better off somewhere counting his money.

“I agree with the Eagles,” Bradshaw told TMZ Sports. “Totally, 100 percent. Trump just needs to go somewhere and enjoy the money he’s got.”

The most recent controversy was fueled by the fact that only about 10 members of the Philadelphia Eagles made plans to attend the traditional White House celebration. After hearing the news of the dismal turnout, Trump disinvited the team and made plans for a “different type of ceremony.” He opted for a “Celebration of America,” where more than “1,000 fans” who still planned to come could demonstrate their patriotism with him.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow,” Trump said in a statement on Monday evening per the New York Times. “They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

As a supporter of the First Amendment, the Fox NFL Sunday host disagrees with Trump’s depiction. Bradshaw also criticized news outlets like Fox News for circulating the story that the players were only demonstrating. He also pointed out that many of the players were actually praying.

“That is just wrong,” Bradshaw said. Ironically, none of the Eagles players took a knee during the 2017 season.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Fueling his ongoing rhetoric about NFL players being anti-country, anti-flag, and anti-military, Trump took to Twitter early on June 5 to announce the replacement ceremony, “Honoring America.” He ended the tweet with, “NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!” The ceremony lasted less than 10 minutes and sparked conversation on social media as Trump appeared to struggle with the words of “God Bless America.”

After a deposition taken during Colin Kaepernick’s NFL collusion case proceedings was leaked, it has been revealed that NFL owners and the league were indeed influenced by Trump’s public criticisms of the protests. For the upcoming 2018 season, all on-field national anthem protests have been banned. Players have been given the option of remaining in the locker room during the pre-game ceremony.

Because owners admitted that the Trump effect influenced their opinions about how to handle anthem protests, it is possible that Kaepernick’s team will move to depose both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the case.