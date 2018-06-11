The Duchess of Cambridge likes wearing accessible clothing when spending time with the kids

Sure Kate Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge, but she is also a mother-of-three who finds herself on casual outings with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and now Prince Louis. But Kate could still wear anything she wants, yet she tends to wear outfits more than once and buys outfits that are not out of reach for most women.

Just this weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a polo event to support her husband, Prince William, and brought the kids along to have a casual Sunday, says Town & Country. Kate took two out of three of the little royals to the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club to raise funds for the Royal Marsden cancer hospital and Centrepoint, a homelessness charity.

But Kate stunned in a $70 cotton pinstripe dress by Zara which she paired with cute espadrilles and sunglasses for the sunny day in the country. The comfortable dress made it possible for Kate to chase the kids and keep them from running onto the polo field.

The off-the-shoulder dress by Zara will certainly sell out, but is still available in blue in sizes XS to XXL.

Kate Middleton nailed the casual chic look in this blue dresshttps://t.co/tzGBbYRsty — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) June 10, 2018

Zara seems to be a favorite brand for Kate as she often wears her Zara jeans when running errands. After the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton was spotted at the Houghton Horse Trials with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as reported by the Inquisitr, and again, she was wearing another chambray Zara dress also priced around $70.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, had her hair pulled back in a knot, and she took the kids around to play and pet the animals at a day that was billed as “a fantastic day out for all the family.”

Kate Middleton Just Wore a Stunning Zara Summer Dress, and It's Not Sold Out! Yet! https://t.co/wFMKmTr5Ck pic.twitter.com/64Pf3PjRVM — Women Who Trade (@womenwhotradefx) June 10, 2018

Part of the event was an open house for the emergency services that included an air ambulance vehicle that interested Prince George.

“George was seen climbing into an air ambulance vehicle – his father Prince William was a pilot with the East Anglian service until July last year.”

The Duchess of Cambridge said that these days out with the kids are the best of her life, and they are priceless. She posted a letter on Twitter that said her time with the kids are her favorites.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”