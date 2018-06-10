Authorities Find ‘No Signs Of Violence’ In Chef Anthony Bourdain’s Tragic Death

Toxicology and traumatology reports show no signs of any foul play in the celebrity host's death.

French authorities confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play or violence in the death of Anthony Bourdain.

Christian de Rocquigny, the prosecutor of Colmar in France’s Alsace region, told the Associated Press that “there is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment.” He also mentioned that there were no physical indications of foul play on the famed television host’s body.

Rocquigny also verified that the celebrity chef died in the bathroom of his room at Le Chambard Hotel in the village of Kaysersberg, the current filming location of his hit CNN show, Parts Unknown.

Rocquigny explained that Bourdain had used the belt of his hotel bathrobe to hang himself.

He went on to explain that a toxicology report of Bourdain’s body was done to ensure that there were no other existential factors, and that report came back negative.

Rocquigny also mentioned how Bourdain did not do “much planning” in committing suicide and the crime scene pointed him to conclude it was “more in the direction of an impulsive act.”

“We have no indication that he was consuming alcohol in the days before his death or changed his behavior,” he added, according to the New York Times.

Bourdain was found unresponsive by his close friend and fellow chef, Éric Ripert, after he failed to show up for breakfast. Ripert was in the process of filming with Bourdain for his show.

CNN broke the story of Bourdain’s passing.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain, his love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

After his untimely passing, the former Parts Unknown star has spurred an outpouring of emotion from all corners of the television and food community, as well as from his countless fans that have been watching his programs and reading his books since his rise to stardom outside of culinary circles in the early 2000s.

Bourdain became well known from that time on for his no-holds-barred approach to food, travel, and interactions in general. His brilliant storytelling, blatant honesty, and willingness to speak whatever came to his mind are what solidified him as a star in his field.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.