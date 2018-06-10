Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: What We Know So Far

Here's a rundown of what we know so far about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to rival Apple’s revolutionary iPhone X. The rumor mill is swirling with news of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL’s upgraded features, and possible new design.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Will Copy the iPhone X’s Design

A leak showcasing possible screen protectors for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL revealed a lot about what Google may be cooking up for their next line of smartphones, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The screen protectors supported rumors that the Pixel 3 XL would have a notch on the screen, following Apple’s lead with the iPhone X.

In addition to the notch, Google may also be planning to increase the displays of the the upcoming Pixel phones by reducing its bezels, according to a CNET report. The tech giant is reportedly thinking of ways to remove the amount of physical buttons on the Android devices as well.

The screen protectors also fueled the rumors that Google would upgrade the front cameras on the third-generation Pixel smartphones. While the iPhone X does not have dual front cameras, it does have dual back cameras. So Google may be taking Apple’s idea and flipping it on its head.

Android P Will Take On iOS 12

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will reportedly run Android P. According to Digital Trends, Android P may have similar features as Apple’s iOS 12. According to the tech site, the Beta 2 version of the OS introduces navigation bar changes similar to those already present on the iPhone X. Android P seems to have introduced the same swipe-up gesture Apple owners use to return to the home screen on the company’s anniversary phone.

Another feature that both the Android P and iOS 12 share is one that focuses on the user’s health. During Apple’s 2018 WWDC, creators introduced its Digital Health initiative. The new feature is meant to help users keep track of the amount of time they spend on the phone. Digital Health’s goal is to help users balance their phone usage with everyday life.

Still think it’s that ugly? pic.twitter.com/YMVRTLszPn — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 8, 2018

Digital Health’s counterpart on the Android P is its Wind Down Mode. The mode will help users keep track of how much time they spend using each app on their device. With the Android P, users can also set a bedtime. Google Assistant automatically switches the user’s phone to Do Not Disturb mode and switches the Home screen to grayscale at the scheduled bedtime.

Pricing for the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL have not been announced, though speculations are high that the devices would cost roughly the same as their direct predecessors, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.