‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: A Thin Line Between Love And Hate As Nick Declares War

Nick channels his inner Victor as the battle for Christian threatens to tear the Newmans apart.

The Young and the Restless spoilers video preview for the week of June 11 through 15 proves that the line between love and hate gets blurred as Nick declares all-out war against Victor in a turbulent week filled with romance, drama, and a fierce custody battle.

First off, love is in the air on Y&R as at least three couples share passionate kisses. First, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) falls in love with Shauna (Camryn Munn), according to She Knows Soaps. Now that Lily (Christel Khalil) is satisfied by the fact that Charlie isn’t hiding Shauna in his bedroom anymore, they might be free to experience a typical teenage romance. Charlie lets Shauna know how he feels with a sweet kiss.

Speaking of kisses, it looks like Abby (Melissa Ordway) might decide to give Arturo (Jason Canela) a second chance after all. Even though he kept his affair with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) a secret, and Abby refused to accept his apology, the two lock lips as their chemistry ignites no matter what secrets lie between them.

Finally, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) gets what she wants with Devon (Bryton James). Not only is she pregnant with his baby and living in his house, but she’s also sharing his bed as they give into their passion next week. Does this mean that the guest room no longer needs twin beds? Not so fast…

Next week on #YR, Victor and Nick stand their ground and Neil discovers a clue about Dina’s past. pic.twitter.com/e3VGjz4I9x — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 8, 2018

In a less loving and more seductive situation, Summer (Hunter King) puts the moves on Billy (Jason Thompson) by flouncing around their place in her nightclothes and accusing Billy of sneaking peeks. She thinks he’s turned on, but it’s possible that he’s smarter than that… maybe.

Finally, Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) anger boils over as the custody battle for Christian heats up. He channels his inner Victor (Eric Braeden) when he rails against the injustice his father has rained down on the Newman family.

Nikki warns her devious husband that he’s playing with fire, and he’s bound to get burned and lose everything — including her. Sadly, Nikki’s warning probably won’t be enough to get The Moustache to back down from his attempt to claim custody of Christian, who is Adam’s biological son.

Ultimately, Nick threatens to take every single thing from Victor that the old man ever cared about, and given Nick’s fury it seems possible. Unfortunately for Nick, it looks like he’ll have to give up his soul and become just like his father in order to defeat him.

Get more details on what’s coming up next week with these The Young and the Restless spoilers from the Inquisitr.