Julianne Hough Rocks A White Bikini And Jumps In Nina Dobrev’s Arms In Photo Celebrating Best Friend Day

Julianne Hough found the perfect way to celebrate Best Friend Day. The Dancing with the Stars judge recently paid homage to some of the most important people in her life by sharing photos of some of the best memories that she’s made with them.

On Friday, Julianne Hough took to Instagram to share a special Best Friend Day post with her followers. It was a slideshow of photos of the 29-year-old professional dancer spending time with her gal pals. She has quite a few close friends, so Nina Dobrev, 29, should feel flattered that she was given the spot of honor in the slideshow. In the first image that Julianne shared, she and Nina are frolicking together on a beach. Julianne is wearing an off-the-shoulder white bikini, but little of the romantic top of her two-piece is visible because she has her chest pressed in Nina’s face. The camera had just captured the moment that a laughing Nina had picked Julianne up in her arms.

Last July, Us Weekly shared snapshots of Julianne Hough wearing the same white GIGI C bikini during her wedding weekend in Idaho, so that’s likely where her throwback photo with Nina Dobrev was taken. The Vampire Diaries star was one of her bridesmaids.

“It’s #bestfriendday! What would I do without these strong, smart, hilarious women?! I feel so lucky to call them my BFFs!!!” Hough captioned her Instagram post. “Now tag your BFFs and let em’ know how much you love them!! #squadgoals #BFFs #friendshipgoals #myloves #friendship #nationalbestfriendday.”

It’s fitting that Julianne Hough used a bikini photo to celebrate her friendship with Nina Dobrev because the dynamic duo has a long history of hanging out together in swimwear. As reported by The Huffington Post, the pals almost broke the internet in 2016 when they posed for a rather cheeky bathing suit photo that Julianne shared on Instagram. The pals both have their backs to the camera in the image, and they’re both wearing string bikinis. However, their bottoms aren’t visible because they’ve pulled them down to reveal their “full moons.” The picture was taken during another trip to Idaho. In addition to mooning, they did a little spooning.

Back in January, Julianne Hough celebrated another special occasion by sharing a bikini photo of herself and Nina Dobrev. Nina’s 29th birthday was on January 9, and Julianne marked her pal’s big milestone with an Instagram snapshot of the trim and toned twosome rocking gingham bikinis. Their retro two-pieces with high-waisted bottoms were almost identical, except Julianne’s was green and white while Nina’s was red and white. In the caption of her Instagram photo, Julianne let Nina know that she wants to go skinny dipping with her bestie when they’re both 90-year-olds.

Clearly, friends who soak up rays together, stay together, so Julianne Hough might get her wish when she and Nina Dobrev are nonagenarians. But why would she want to ditch her bikini to go swimming when she and Nina have made so many great memories in their swimwear?