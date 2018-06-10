Fox News Host Accidentally Calls North Korean Summit A ‘Meeting Between Two Dictators’

'Fox & Friends' breaks character.

As U.S. President Donald Trump exited Air Force One in Singapore for his scheduled historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Fox & Friends anchor Abby Huntsman committed what could very well be her biggest Freudian slip on air. As she was talking about the upcoming summit between the U.S. president and the North Korean leader, she candidly described Trump and Kim’s summit as a meeting between “two dictators.”

During the segment, the Fox & Friends co-host was providing commentary with guest Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the White House communications director for ten days. As the video feed featured Trump exiting Air Force One, Huntsman stated that Trump’s meeting with Kim on Tuesday is “history.” It was then that she committed her little slip.

“Anthony, talk to us about this moment. This is history we are living, regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators. What we are seeing right now, this is history,” she said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Seemingly sensing Hunstman’s slip, Scaramucci opted to brush the comment aside, opting instead to give the U.S. president some praise. The former White House communications director stated that Trump was a “disruptive risk-taker” who is willing to “break what would be the usual bonds of not going to a meeting like this.” Huntsman eventually owned up to her gaffe later on, however, stating that her dubbing both Trump and Kim as dictators was just an honest mistake.

“As you know on live TV, sometimes you don’t always say things perfectly. I do want to point out that earlier, as you know on live TV sometimes you don’t always say things perfectly, I called both President Trump and Kim Jong Un a dictator. I did not mean to say that. My mistake, so I apologize for that,” she said.

As noted in a Huffington Post report, however, Huntsman’s slip up did not go by unnoticed. Immediately after excerpts of the video were shared online, many members of the online community pounced on the gaffe. As could be seen in the comments section of @RedTRacoon’s post about the Fox & Friends gaffe, numerous users of the microblogging platform candidly remarked that Fox News finally broke character about the U.S. president. Other, more critical commenters on websites such as Twitter and Reddit, even suggested that the slip-up was intended, especially considering that Scaramucci seemingly did not react to Huntsman’s mistake.

Freudian slip or not, however, Trump and Kim’s meeting on Tuesday is bound to be historic. With Trump riding on a fresh wave of controversy after his rather short appearance at the G7 Summit in Canada, and his following Twitter tirade against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it would be interesting to see how the U.S. president would handle a face-to-face meeting with one of the most volatile leaders in the world.