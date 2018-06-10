The wording and seriousness of her ailment has changed

It’s hard to know what is going on with First Lady Melania Trump because information continues to trickle in over time. When Trump initially went into the hospital, medical experts were puzzled because the First Lady was said to be having a procedure for a benign kidney ailment. Now, a procedure which experts say would have been outpatient for the general public has turned into a lengthy surgery, per Donald Trump.

After Melania disappeared from view for a length of time, her husband is now making whatever surgery or procedure she had sounded more serious than her spokeswoman made it sound before, said Bustle. When Donald Trump was heading off to the G7 Summit in Canada, he commented for the first time about Melania’s restrictions, saying that she is not allowed to fly.

“She wanted to go. Can’t fly for one month, the doctors say.”

And previously what was being called an “embolization procedure” is now being called a serious surgery.

“She had a big operation that was close to a 4-hour operation.”

Melania Trump spent five days in the hospital after a procedure which seemed to have caught many medical experts off guard, as they couldn’t think of a procedure that would require that much hospitalization.

Trump: Doctors said Melania can't fly for one month after kidney surgery https://t.co/Xmj6UwWdG3 pic.twitter.com/zJyBvIFRPu — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2018

But things got more complicated yesterday when Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham provided some more puzzling information, saying that the First Lady can fly nationally, but she “cannot travel internationally at this time.”

Before Donald Trump flew out of Washington, D.C. he once again pointed up at a window in the White House and said that Melania was “right there.”

“And you know what? She’s a great first lady.”

Perhaps this was in reaction to what the president has tweeted has been unfair treatment of his wife and fake news about what she really had done, saying that people mentioned that she had additional plastic surgery.

“During her recovery from surgery, they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!”

Trump continued saying that reporters had spotted the First Lady around the White House, but didn’t report it because it didn’t support their particular story.

“They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever.”

Even Melania Trump has commented that the media has “worked overtime” speculating about what was really going on with her.

“Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse [with] my family, feeling great, [and] working hard on behalf of children [and] the American people!”